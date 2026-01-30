Love Island's Lucinda's before and after cosmetic treatment ahead of All Stars revealed

Lucinda's before and after was shared by the aesthetics clinic she went to. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Lucinda Stafford underwent some cosmetic treatment before heading into Love Island All Stars as a bombshell. Here's a before and after shared by the aesthetics clinic she went to.

Love Island veteran, Lucinda Strafford strutted into the All Stars villa as a bombshell on day nine. After appearing on Love Island, Love Island Games twice and Love Island Australia, Lucinda is no stranger to the cameras.

And after five years in the spotlight, it turns out Lucinda gave her already insane face card, a little pre-villa boost before heading into All Stars.

In recent years, the fact that Islanders have undergone cosmetic treatments has become less taboo. Think back to series 12 where it was revealed Harrison Solomon had under eye filler, and various other boob jobs and hair transplants that have been disclosed.

Now, while Lucinda has been cracking on with Ciaran Davies and Tommy Bradley, an aesthetic clinic has shared a before and after her right before she headed into the villa.

Lucinda during her first recoupling on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What cosmetic treatment has Love Island's Lucinda Stafford had?

On TikTok, @jessicaroseaesthetics_ shared a couple of before and after's of Lucinda's visit to them.

To the naked eye, there are only slight differences between Lucinda's before and after but there are some noticeable differences. For example, her under eyes appear brighter, her cheekbones higher, her lips a little more plump and the bridge of her nose is more pronounced.

Then, when looking at her from her side profile, you can see that the top of her nose has more of a pointed slope and her chin is more pointed too - which both suggest some kind of filler.

The only thing the page confirmed she'd had done was tear trough filler. Which is a non-surgical, hyaluronic acid-based injectable that is used to reduce hollow under-eyes and dark circles.

Earlier in the month, the same clinic also shared a vlog of Lucinda going int to get a "jawline slimming" treament.

Lucinda before and after cosmetic injections. Picture: TikTok @jessicaroseaesthetics_

@jessicaroseaesthetics_ shared some before and afters of Love Island's Lucinda. Picture: TikTok

Back in 2021, after Lucinda first appeared on Love Island series seven, she opened up about cosmetic procedures in a Q&A with fans on Instagram.

At the time, she said: "The last time I got my lips done was in 2019 and it was the tiniest top-up ever. I think they’re meant to naturally dissolve [in] like, I don’t know how long, maybe months."

The reality TV star continued: "But that was years ago now, so I don’t know what’s going on and if there’s some in there. But I’ve always had big lips and yeah, I haven’t had any other work done. Nothing against it."

She added in the caption: "Nothing against anyone having anything done, do whatever makes you happy."

