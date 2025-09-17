Who is Lucinda Stafford on Love Island Games? Hometown, age and what season she's from

Love Island Games: Who is Lucinda Stafford? Picture: Peacock & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Lucinda is back for Love Island Games! Here's everything you need to know about her from hometown to what happened on her first series.

Former Love Island star Lucinda Strafford is back and ready to find love again - this time on Love Island Games, hoping that third time's a charm.

Viewers first met Lucinda in 2021, when she joined series 7 as a bombshell with Millie Court. Despite finding a few romantic connections in the villa, her time was brief and a few weeks later she was dumped from the villa.

Since then, Lucinda hasn't given up on finding love. After she crossed continents to join Love Island Australia in 2023, she's now in Fiji for Love Island Games - where she'll be joined by fellow Brit Tyrique Hyde.

So here's a reminder of everything she's been up to since her original villa debut.

Lucinda will join Love Island Games alongside fellow Brit Tyrique Hyde. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda entered the Love Island villa in 2021. Picture: Instagram

How old is Lucinda Strafford?

Lucinda is now 25 years old. The first time she appeared on our TV screen she was 21.

Where is Lucinda's hometown?

The brunette beauty is from the seaside coast of Brighton, south of England.

When was Lucinda first on Love Island?

Lucinda entered the Love Island UK villa in 2021 on day 9 of the series, and was then dumped on day 28 alongside Aaron Francis.

The duo were dumped after they were voted the least popular couple by the public, despite leaving together their romance didn't progress on the outside world.

Lucinda and Aaron were dumped from the villa. Picture: YouTube

When did Lucinda go on Love Island Australia?

In 2023, Lucinda went down under to continue her search for love on Love Island Australia series 5. She was the first contestant from Love Island UK to appear on the Australian version, and experienced a great reaction from viewers.

In the villa, she developed a romantic connection with Zac Nunn and stayed coupled up with him until the final. Their love was evident to viewers, as in Zac's public declaration in the final episode, he said: "As the days turned to weeks, I hope the weeks turn into a lifetime together. I love you, my Cinderella.”

In the end, they left the villa as runners-up losing out on the $50,000 prize money, but it seemed Lucinda had finally found her Prince Charming.

Lucinda and Zac at their declaration of love in the final episode. Picture: YouTube

What happened with Lucinda and Zac Nunns?

After the show, Lucinda and Zac made a huge effort to maintain their long‑distance relationship, often travelling between the countries to visit each other. Things between the pair seemed to be getting serious, as Zac revealed his plans to tabloids about moving to the UK, he said: "Eventually I'm going ﻿to move in with Lucinda in the UK."

However, months later in February 2024 Zac announced they had split, telling fans he did “not feel too good about the situation".

Lucinda and Zac made a huge effort to maintain their long‑distance relationship. Picture: YouTube

What happened with Lucinda and Nathan Dawe?

Months after her split from Zac, rumours emerged that Lucinda was dating DJ Nathan Dawe. A source told tabloids: "They’re on holiday together in Dubai right now - it’s early days but they really like each other."

However, after going official for a few weeks, the short-lived romance came to an end for reasons that remain unknown. During an appearance the White Fox After Hours podcast, she said: “So I am recently single. You've actually just got to laugh or you will literally cry.”

She continued: “But to be honest, my ex boyfriend is like one of the best people ever, he is so lovely and so kind. A real gent. I feel like we will always be friends. He's a bit older as well. I feel like it's just way more mature, which I love.”

Lucinda was in a brief relationship with DJ Nathan Dawe. Picture: Instagram

What is Lucinda looking for on Love Island Games?

In her inro, Lucinda said: "I've done UK, I've done Australia, but now it's like a worldwide one. So, third time lucky?"

What is Lucinda's Instagram?

You can find her here: @lucindastrafford

Lucinda was rumoured to go on Love Island: All Stars 2. Picture: Instagram

