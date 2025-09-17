Who is Lucinda Stafford on Love Island Games? Hometown, age and what season she's from

17 September 2025, 01:00

Lucinda's Love Island Games promo image and pictured on holiday.
Love Island Games: Who is Lucinda Stafford? Picture: Peacock & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Lucinda is back for Love Island Games! Here's everything you need to know about her from hometown to what happened on her first series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Love Island star Lucinda Strafford is back and ready to find love again - this time on Love Island Games, hoping that third time's a charm.

Viewers first met Lucinda in 2021, when she joined series 7 as a bombshell with Millie Court. Despite finding a few romantic connections in the villa, her time was brief and a few weeks later she was dumped from the villa.

Since then, Lucinda hasn't given up on finding love. After she crossed continents to join Love Island Australia in 2023, she's now in Fiji for Love Island Games - where she'll be joined by fellow Brit Tyrique Hyde.

So here's a reminder of everything she's been up to since her original villa debut.

Lucinda pictured on a yacht.
Lucinda will join Love Island Games alongside fellow Brit Tyrique Hyde. Picture: Instagram
Lucinda pictured posing in a dress.
Lucinda entered the Love Island villa in 2021. Picture: Instagram

How old is Lucinda Strafford?

Lucinda is now 25 years old. The first time she appeared on our TV screen she was 21.

Where is Lucinda's hometown?

The brunette beauty is from the seaside coast of Brighton, south of England.

When was Lucinda first on Love Island?

Lucinda entered the Love Island UK villa in 2021 on day 9 of the series, and was then dumped on day 28 alongside Aaron Francis.

The duo were dumped after they were voted the least popular couple by the public, despite leaving together their romance didn't progress on the outside world.

Lucinda and Aaron pictured outside the villa.
Lucinda and Aaron were dumped from the villa. Picture: YouTube

When did Lucinda go on Love Island Australia?

In 2023, Lucinda went down under to continue her search for love on Love Island Australia series 5. She was the first contestant from Love Island UK to appear on the Australian version, and experienced a great reaction from viewers.

In the villa, she developed a romantic connection with Zac Nunn and stayed coupled up with him until the final. Their love was evident to viewers, as in Zac's public declaration in the final episode, he said: "As the days turned to weeks, I hope the weeks turn into a lifetime together. I love you, my Cinderella.”

In the end, they left the villa as runners-up losing out on the $50,000 prize money, but it seemed Lucinda had finally found her Prince Charming.

Lucinda and Zac pictured facing each other.
Lucinda and Zac at their declaration of love in the final episode. Picture: YouTube

What happened with Lucinda and Zac Nunns?

After the show, Lucinda and Zac made a huge effort to maintain their long‑distance relationship, often travelling between the countries to visit each other. Things between the pair seemed to be getting serious, as Zac revealed his plans to tabloids about moving to the UK, he said: "Eventually I'm going ﻿to move in with Lucinda in the UK."

However, months later in February 2024 Zac announced they had split, telling fans he did “not feel too good about the situation".

Lucinda and Zac pictured smiling together.
Lucinda and Zac made a huge effort to maintain their long‑distance relationship. Picture: YouTube

What happened with Lucinda and Nathan Dawe?

Months after her split from Zac, rumours emerged that Lucinda was dating DJ Nathan Dawe. A source told tabloids: "They’re on holiday together in Dubai right now - it’s early days but they really like each other."

However, after going official for a few weeks, the short-lived romance came to an end for reasons that remain unknown. During an appearance the White Fox After Hours podcast, she said: “So I am recently single. You've actually just got to laugh or you will literally cry.”

She continued: “But to be honest, my ex boyfriend is like one of the best people ever, he is so lovely and so kind. A real gent. I feel like we will always be friends. He's a bit older as well. I feel like it's just way more mature, which I love.”

Nathan Dawe pictured posing.
Lucinda was in a brief relationship with DJ Nathan Dawe. Picture: Instagram

What is Lucinda looking for on Love Island Games?

In her inro, Lucinda said: "I've done UK, I've done Australia, but now it's like a worldwide one. So, third time lucky?"

What is Lucinda's Instagram?

You can find her here: @lucindastrafford

Lucinda Strafford pictured posing at the beach.
Lucinda was rumoured to go on Love Island: All Stars 2. Picture: Instagram

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Tyrique Hyde Love Island Games promo image and pictured on holiday.

Who is Tyrique Hyde on Love Island Games? Hometown, age and what season he's from

Love Island Australia's Lucinda Strafford and Zac Nunns came second on season 5

Why did Love Island Australia's Lucinda Strafford and Zac Nunns split?

Kendall Washington Love Island Games promo image and pictured at an event.

Who is Kendall Washington on Love Island Games? Hometown, age and what season he's from

Love Island Games 2 is returning in 2025 with a cast full of familiar faces

Meet the Love Island Games 2 cast from all over the world

Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie reveal truth behind their split and what happened at the NTAs

Truth of Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie's split revealed

Hot On Capital

How long is the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

How long is the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Runtime revealed

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 11 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale comes out

Rose Gray: 'I was obsessed with Merlin when I was 14. I loved that wizard' | My Life In 20

Rose Gray: 'I was obsessed with Merlin when I was 14. I loved that wizard' | My Life In 20

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan responds to rumours that his husband is jealous of Jenna Ortega

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan responds to rumours his husband is jealous of Jenna Ortega

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles
The Summer I Turned Pretty will feature the conclusion of Conrad and Belly's relationship

How will The Summer I Turned Pretty End?

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung calls out fans over intense Belly hate

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung calls out fans over intense Belly hate

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot spoilers and news about the HBO series
How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Sabrina Carpenter Man's Best Friend Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

When is Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend Tour? Everything we know so far

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating timeline – How they met, their engagement & more

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Jade has revealed the hidden meaning behind her song 'Glitch'

Jade explains surprising hidden meaning behind 'Glitch' lyrics

Lewis Capaldi is heading on tour again in 2026

Lewis Capaldi announces tour dates and festivals for 2026 - all the info

Events

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4? Jenny Han teases plans for more

Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 4? Jenny Han teases plans

The girls pictured together at the firepit chatting.

Love Island star reveals they're seeking therapy after reality TV stint

Yasmin speaks out after reportedly cheating on Jamie with Freddie

Have Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie split? Freddie Fraser rumours explained

Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner

Lewis Capaldi announced as Roundhay Park 2026 headliner - How to get tickets

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park date

How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi at American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2026

More Movies & TV News

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans spot shocking Benito easter egg ahead of final episode

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

MAFS Australia star passed away 'suddenly' aged 47

Nina Dobrev reveals shocking pay dispute that led her to quit The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev reveals she quit Vampire Diaries over being paid less than her male co-stars

Yasmin and Jamie sat together and in the garden.

Are Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie still together?

Princess Andre pictured on her TV show and at the NTA awards.

Princess Andre addresses possibility of 'The Princess Diaries' season 2

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton