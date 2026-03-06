Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

6 March 2026, 11:39

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean outside the villa and a selfie.
Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together? Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lucinda and Sean became official in the villa, but are they still together now or have they split?

Let's be real, Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone experienced every high and low villa life had to offer.

Their relationship started during 'Villa USA', when Sean's partner Belle Hassan was away. Despite their connection, they received major backlash from both their fellow islanders and viewers for how they navigated their romance - Lucinda has since said she was bullied on the show.

Despite the drama, the pair become the first official couple in the villa and finished in fourth place. Now they're back in the real world, are they still together or have things ended? Here's what we know.

Lucinda and Sean's pictured in the villa.
Lucinda and Sean's become the first official couple in the villa. . Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Lucinda and Sean still together?

Yes, Lucinda and Sean are still together and are very loved up!

When they left the villa, Sean made his return to social media and reflected on his All Stars journey. In the caption, he shared his love for Lucinda, writing: "I’m so happy to have met an amazing woman like Lucinda. Someone I love deeply and will always proudly stand by."

Recently speaking on Paul Brunson's podcast, We Need To Talk, Lucinda admitted the unwavering loyalty Sean has towards her.

She said: "He is just so loyal, like he's really loyal. And I feel like, yeah, I just can't believe that I met someone like him on the show. I kept saying to the producers, where the hell have you found him from? I'm so happy."

Lucinda and Sean pictured together.
Lucinda and Sean have been enjoying life on the outside world. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda also jokingly admitted that he was the "male version" of her, saying: "Like, I genuinely feel like he is like the male version of me, but in the best way possible. As in, we're very similar with like, our humour and the way that we are."

In a recent TikTok video of her and Sean, Lucinda doubled down on her opinion. Across the video, she wrote, "'you look happier' thanks, I started dating the male version of me."

