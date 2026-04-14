Love Island's Lucinda Strafford addresses claims she cheated on Sean Stone at Coachella

14 April 2026, 12:19

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford and Sean, and a screenshot from Lucinda's TikTok.
Love Island's Lucinda Strafford addresses claims she cheated on Sean Stone at Coachella. Picture: Instagram & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island Lucinda Strafford has broken her silence on rumours that she cheated on boyfriend Sean Stone with a mystery man.

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While Love Island star Lucinda Strafford partied away at Coachella, rumours were spreading on TikTok that she was cheating on Sean Stone - a claim she has since addressed.

In the villa, Lucinda and Sean had a rocky start to their relationship, as it started during 'Villa USA', when Sean's partner Belle Hassan was away. The fallout from their connection was major, it lead to explosive arguments and shocking walkouts.

Despite the trials and tribulations the pair experienced, they seem better than ever, having recently enjoyed a romantic weekend in Paris together. However, a harmless TikTok sparked an onslaught of rumours suggesting Lucinda was cheating on Sean over the weekend.

Lucinda and Sean smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Lucinda and Sean recently enjoyed a trip to Paris. Picture: Instagram

Lucinda has been living her best life at Coachella and documenting her trip on TikTok. However, one particular video caught fans attention, as she was seen sitting on a man’s shoulders, singing along to Justin Bieber perform 'Sorry'.

Many fans immediately jumped to conclusions and accused her of cheating on Sean. One fan commented: "What the hell are you doing?" Someone else commented: "She's saying sorry to Sean"

The following morning, Lucinda posted a GRWM video in which she cleared up the rumours, saying: “I woke up to drama on TikTok, I saw people thought that I cheated on Sean because I was on someone’s shoulders.

“Guys it was literally my hairstylist. I honestly had no idea how it looked until I looked at my comments this morning.”

She added: “I’ve actually been best friends with my hairstylist for about five years.”

Boyfriend Sean even took to the comments to back up her, writing: "Some people 😅 keep living your best life x"

A screenshot from Lucinda's TikTok.
Lucinda partied on a man’s shoulders during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set. Picture: TikTok

It seems Lucinda didn't let the rumours ruin her trip, as she posted another TikTok of her enjoying the festival, with overlay text that read: "idc, idk, & idgaf"

Lucinda then captioned it: "too busy doing everything i said I would"

Many fans flooded the video with support. One commented: "she said what she said!!!😁😁💖 You are on your own league baby girl, keep shining 🌟💞"

Another wrote: "keep being the ray of sunshine you are ❤️"

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