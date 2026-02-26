Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses reason for Millie and Chloe fall out

26 February 2026

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses Millie and Chloe fall out
Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses Millie and Chloe fall out. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Lucinda has finally addresses what happened between her, Millie and Chloe and why their friendship ended.

Lucinda Strafford and Millie Court were back in the villa together for Love Island All Stars, more than four years after they first met in the villa for Love Island series 7.

Following their first Love Island stint the pair, along with Chloe Burrows, became very close friends and were always seen hanging out together as a trio.

However, at some point fans noticed that Lucinda stopped hanging out with Millie and Chloe. While Millie and Chloe's friendship got stronger, it was clear they were no longer spending time with Lucinda - especially when Millie and Chloe moved in together in Essex.

For years there's been speculation about why the girls fell out with Lucinda, and fans hoped Millie and Lucinda would address what happened on All Stars, but they never did... until now.

Chloe, Lucinda and Millie were close after Love Island 2021
Chloe, Lucinda and Millie were close after Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram

Their had been rumours swirling that Lucinda had gotten romantic with Chloe's ex-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran, and that was they they fell out.

However, just weeks ago the tabloids claimed the feud began when Chloe allegedly cheated on Toby, and it was Lucinda who was said to have broken the news to Toby that she was being unfaithful.

Now, During the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Lucinda was asked directly about what had happened.

Millie, Chloe and Lucinda in a selfie together
Millie, Chloe and Lucinda in a selfie together. Picture: Instagram

Podcast host and ex-Islander Indiyah Polack asked Lucinda the question that all the fans wanted to know: "What happened Lucinda between you and Millie before the villa?"

Lucinda was hesitant to get into the ins and outs of what happened, but said the "rumours aren't true". She replied: "I don't really want to talk too much about it, because obviously it's really personal.

"But I'm just happy that me and Millie built that friendship afterwards and I hope everyone knows that the rumours aren't true about different situations."

Love Island's Lucinda, Millie and Chloe nicknamed themselves 'the naughty trio'
Love Island's Lucinda, Millie and Chloe nicknamed themselves 'the naughty trio'. Picture: Instagram

She went on: "I love Millie and Chloe, it was more just like a distance thing. I live in Brighton and they live in Essex so, it was a thing that I would move to Essex with both of them together, and I never did.

"And then we kind of just distanced, but I love them both... it was really nice seeing Millie, obviously it would've been really nice seeing Chloe as well."

Millie and Lucinda had a string friendship during Love Island All Stars, where they were both finalists.

"I feel like people on line kind of make things deeper than they are and it's not really that deep. And at the end of the day, we're still the naughty trio, it's iconic. They're still my besties," Lucinda asserted.

