Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses 'sugar daddy' claims

Love Island's Lucinda addresses 'sugar daddy' claims. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford has finally addressed her rumoured relationship with billionaire clothing brand owner after going official with Sean Stone.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars' Lucinda Strafford has finally addressed 'sugar daddy' rumours after she was accused of having being in a relationship on the outside world with a billionaire.

Let's be real - Lucinda's villa journey has been quite memorable. From explosive arguments with Belle Hassan to a friendship fallout with Jessy Potts and Samie Elishi, viewers haven't been short of drama from her. Despite this, Lucinda has managed to find love, recently going official with Sean Stone.

Now, just before the final, Lucinda was called out by Jack Keating over her rumoured 'sugar daddy' as the dumped islanders returned to the villa and voted who they believed was 'least compatible couple'.

Lucinda and Jack officially became a couple. Picture: ITV

Although Jack told Sean he was his "boy" and said that Lucinda was a "good person", he questioned her motives for being on All Stars. He said: "I just feel like you've done this show four times. You know exactly what you're doing in here.

"There was something as well that I did see on social media about you having a little situationship with maybe a guy that owns a clothing brand or something."

Lucinda quickly replied: "Yeah, that's been like, an ongoing thing for ages. That's been online."

Later in the evening, Lucinda and Sean reflected on Jack's comments. Lucinda told him: "I just wanna make it very, very, very clear that I'm all for you, and I love you."

The pair seemed unfazed and decided they would prove everyone wrong, and be the "last ones standing".

Rumours first started last year, when the Lucinda was pictured having an argument with Huayi on the beach in Mexico - just weeks after she hinted at a new romance with a mystery man. As a result, fans believed the pair were dating.

The mystery man turned out to be peppamayo owner Huayi Huang. When approached for a comment, Lucinda told tabloids: “Huayi and I are just friends and there was no row. To put the pictures into some context I was just annoyed over my phone.”

However, speculation reignited again when her ex-boyfriend, Zac Nunns, hinted in a Snapchat story that she was currently dating a mystery man outside the villa. Zac even claimed that the mystery man was happy for her to take part in All Stars.

Read more about Love Island here: