Love Island stars reveal marriage five years after engagement in beautiful wedding photos

25 June 2026, 11:15

Love Island stars reveal marriage five years after engagement in beautiful wedding photos
Love Island stars reveal marriage five years after engagement in beautiful wedding photos. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Five years after getting engaged, the Love Island stars shared the happy news on Instagram.

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Love Island series five star Lucie Donlan had a short fling with fellow contestant Joseph Garratt back in 2019. The following year, Luke Mabbott appeared on the winter series, where he reached the final with Demi Jones.

Luke and Demi split shortly after leaving the villa and later that year, during lockdown, Lucie and Luke struck up a romance which blossomed once covid restrictions lifted. After less than two years of dating the pair got engaged.

Over the last five years they've faced backlash for 'getting engaged for likes' as they appeared in no rush to walk down the aisle. However, while they've been engaged the pair brought there dream home together in Lucie's hometown Cornwall - proving they're relationship is very real.

Now the pair have shared a sweet glimpse of their nuptials, revealing that they've officially said 'I do'!

Love Island stars Lucie and Luke got engaged in 2021
Love Island stars Lucie and Luke got engaged in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Lucie revealed that they wed on July 17th 2026. They posted a picture of them on their wedding day sharing a kiss in a gorgeous Cornish barn, alongside the caption: "Mr & Mrs Mabbott 🤍 17.06.26"

The post was flood with people congratulating the couple. Love Island All Stars' Molly Smith commented: "Congratulations 😍😍❤️❤️"

Molly's fiancé Tom Clare also commented, saying: "Congratulations guys! Looks beautiful ❤️"

Shaughna Phillips also wrote: "Congratulations guys ❤️❤️❤️"

Back in 2021, the Love island alum announced their engagement in an Instagram post of them kissing in front of the Northern Lights in Finland.

Lucie captioned the post: "Mrs Mabbott to be…💍♥️ The northern lights made an appearance for the perfect moment to pop the question. A night we will never forget..♥️"

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!

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