Love Island's Jasmine unfollows Lorenzo after brief villa romance

Love Island's Jasmine unfollows Lorenzo after brief villa romance. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island star Jasmine Müller has unfollowed Lorenzo Alessi on Instagram following their brief romance on the show.

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Just a few months after leaving the villa, Love Island star Jasmine Müller has "quietly" unfollowed Lorenzo Alessi on Instagram following their brief romance on the show.

While Jasmine and Lorenzo were on the show they formed a connection that fans quickly became very invested in. However, when Kavan Murphy walked through the villa everything changed for Jasmine, as she decided to pursue him instead.

Despite a few flirty conversations, Jasmine and Lorenzo ended up becoming good friends, much to the disappointment of many fans. Lorenzo moved on and went on to win the show with Julia Majchrzak, who he recently split from.

Now, things have shifted once again, as Jasmine has followed in Kavan’s footsteps and unfollowed Lorenzo.

Love Island fans shipped Jasmine and Lorenzo together. Picture: ITV

A source told The Sun: “Jasmine unfollowed Lorenzo after he commented on some of her posts. Kav wasn’t happy at the time and unfollowed Lorenzo, and Jasmine has now quietly unfollowed him too.

“She wanted to send the message that she isn’t interested in any flirting from Lorenzo and is very happy with Kav. It’s a sign to Kav more than anything that he is the only man for her.”

Since leaving the show, Kavan has reportedly been annoyed with Lorenzo's "attitude", with the source adding: “They were never really particularly close in there but since they have came out Lorenzo has just been acting like he’s bigger than the show."

The fallout has been surprising for Lorenzo, as a source close to him said: “Kav hasn’t messaged Lorenzo since leaving the villa, but he is in regular contact with a large number of the cast and has spent time with them since leaving the villa, even if it hasn’t been posted.

“As for liking Jasmine’s posts, he supports all his friends and love island cast on social media with likes and comments.”

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan are officially a couple. Picture: Instagram

When Jasmine and Kavan left the show, they appeared on the NewlyParents podcast, where Jasmine revealed that even ITV producers thought she'd end up with Lorenzo.

She admitted: "I think the feeling that I got was like they put Lorenzo in there for me."

"And we coupled up straight away. I feel like I saw that vision there, but like it was there was something missing always. And when Kav came in I was like 'woah'."

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