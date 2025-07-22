Love Island star Shakira's princess job has finally been revealed in pictures

22 July 2025, 20:00

Love Island star Shakira's princess job revealed in pics
Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

As Shakira searches for her prince charming in the villa, her princess job has been revealed in pictures and fans are obsessed.

Love Island fans are loving Shakira Khan more than ever, as her weekend job as a princess has been revealed in pictures by a parent who hired her.

In the first episode of the show, Shakira revealed her job to Meg Moore saying, "I dress up as a princess on the weekend", Meg responded "no same".

But with further clarity, Shakira said: "no...like I do kids parties."

This hasn't come as a surprise to fans, who've praised her embodiment of a princess - being kind and graceful mannered seemingly both inside and outside the villa.

Shakira has been praised for her embodiment of a princess
Picture: Instagram

A viral video posted by a parent who once hired her, shows Shakira dressed up as Princess Belle in a series of photos looking admiringly at the birthday girl, captioned: "POV - your favourite islander hosted your daughter's birthday party 🤣💛."

Fans have been quick to praise Shakira's princess nature, one commented: "oh I totally forgot this is her job 🥺 makes me love her more."

Whilst another fan said: "She’s literally giving Disney princess, both internally and externally. Best islander ever ❤️🏝️."

One even said: "Shakira is giving little girls their dreams she deserves the world."

Shakira works as a Disney princess on the weekends
Picture: Social Media

The company Shakira works for, wished Shakira good luck before entering the villa writing: "THE SECRET IS OUT👀🏝️.

"Our very own Cast Member Shakira is swapping her princess crown for a bikini as she heads into the Love Island Villa!..🌞."

They went on: "Shakira has been with us for 6 years and has made lots of magical memories for you all, we’re all rooting for her!.. I just know she’s going to be FABULOUS!.. GO SHAKIRA! 🥳🧡."

Having kissed few frogs along the way, fans hope her romance with Conor Phillips gives her the fairytale that she hopes for.

