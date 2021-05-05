Love Island Reportedly Casts Gordon Ramsay's Daughter For 2021 Series

Gordon Ramsay's daughter is the latest rumoured Love Island 2021 contestant as the show follows its trend of casting the relatives of big celebrities such as Dani Dyer and Tommy Fury.

Love Island may be tempted to get another famous person's child on its 2021 line-up as Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly Ramsay, is the latest rumoured contestant for the summer series, according to this publication.

Following in the likes of other relatives-of-famous-people of series gone, such as Dani Dyer and Tommy Fury, it appears the 21-year-old fashion student and daughter of the TV chef has caught the eye of ITV producers.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

Gordon Ramsay's daughter 'cast' for Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram @hollyramsayy/ Kitchen Nightmares

A source told the publication Gordon's daughter is the 'big' name signing of the year.

They said: "Holly is the big signing — she’s the one they really wanted to get."

"It’s taken months of talks but Holly's now committed to it."

"She’s a very exciting addition to the cast and will be a massive hit with the viewers."

Although it is all speculation at this point, the source added she has cancelled all upcoming modelling work this summer, hinting she may be booked up with the show.

This news may come as a surprise to many, as the show has been widely reported to be looking for more 'real' people to join their 2021 cast.

This includes key workers and NHS frontline staff after seeing a surge in public praise for the likes of Dr. Alex George for his tireless work during the pandemic and criticism for many influencers for flying oversees for 'work'.

The show has also teamed up with dating app Tinder to allow people to apply with a simple swipe of their profile in hopes to get more regular people on the show.

Other rumoured contestants include an NHS doctor, a Chelsea party boy and the son of boxing champ Nigel Benn, Harley.

So, although the line-up is always kept top secret until the big reveal, the rumour mill is never usually miles off, so let's keep our eyes peeled!

