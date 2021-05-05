Love Island Reportedly Casts Gordon Ramsay's Daughter For 2021 Series

5 May 2021, 10:01 | Updated: 5 May 2021, 16:45

Gordon Ramsay's daughter is the latest rumoured Love Island 2021 contestant as the show follows its trend of casting the relatives of big celebrities such as Dani Dyer and Tommy Fury.

Love Island may be tempted to get another famous person's child on its 2021 line-up as Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly Ramsay, is the latest rumoured contestant for the summer series, according to this publication.

Following in the likes of other relatives-of-famous-people of series gone, such as Dani Dyer and Tommy Fury, it appears the 21-year-old fashion student and daughter of the TV chef has caught the eye of ITV producers.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

Gordon Ramsay's daughter 'cast' for Love Island 2021
Gordon Ramsay's daughter 'cast' for Love Island 2021. Picture: Instagram @hollyramsayy/ Kitchen Nightmares

A source told the publication Gordon's daughter is the 'big' name signing of the year.

They said: "Holly is the big signing — she’s the one they really wanted to get."

"It’s taken months of talks but Holly's now committed to it."

"She’s a very exciting addition to the cast and will be a massive hit with the viewers."

Although it is all speculation at this point, the source added she has cancelled all upcoming modelling work this summer, hinting she may be booked up with the show.

This news may come as a surprise to many, as the show has been widely reported to be looking for more 'real' people to join their 2021 cast.

This includes key workers and NHS frontline staff after seeing a surge in public praise for the likes of Dr. Alex George for his tireless work during the pandemic and criticism for many influencers for flying oversees for 'work'.

The show has also teamed up with dating app Tinder to allow people to apply with a simple swipe of their profile in hopes to get more regular people on the show.

Other rumoured contestants include an NHS doctor, a Chelsea party boy and the son of boxing champ Nigel Benn, Harley.

So, although the line-up is always kept top secret until the big reveal, the rumour mill is never usually miles off, so let's keep our eyes peeled!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2021 begins in July

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split just four months after she said she wanted him to propose.

Maura Higgins Wanted Chris Taylor To 'Hurry Up' And Propose Before Split
Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival

Who Is Maura Higgins? Age, Where She's From And Instagram Revealed
Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins coupled up as friends on Love Island 2019

Who Was Chris Taylor With On Love Island? A Look Back At His Villa Journey
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have split

Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Split After Six Months Together

Hot On Capital

Tommy Mallet is a millionaire

How TOWIE’s Tommy Mallet Became A Millionaire

Adele shared some rare snaps on her 33rd birthday.

Adele Looks Radiant As She Celebrates Turning 33 With Rare Birthday Pictures
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is fronting a new documentary on racism in society

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Documentary: When Is Race, Pop & Power On TV And What Is It About?
Harry Styles has been spotted filming My Policeman

My Policeman Behind The Scenes Pictures As Harry Styles And Emma Corrin Get To Work
Joe Alwyn and Shailene Woodley star in The Last Letter From Your Lover.

The Last Letter From Your Lover: Cast, Trailer, Release Date & All The Details
Emma Corrin and Harry Styles will star in new film My Policeman

My Policeman Movie: When It’s Coming Out And The Book It’s Based On

More Movies & TV News

The BRIT Awards is set to go ahead in May this year after it was pushed back.

BRITs 2021: Nominations, Host, Performances & Everything You Need To Know
Emily in Paris season 2

Emily In Paris Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Gossip
Noah Centineo is bulking up for his new movies

All The Film Roles Noah Centineo Has Coming Up As He Bulks Up For Black Adam
Selena Gomez is starring in a thriller Drake is executive producing

Selena Gomez Starring in Drake-Produced Thriller Movie, Spiral
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

When Is Stranger Things 4 Coming Out? Trailer, Cast And All The Latest News You Need