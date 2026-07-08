Love Island fans "devastated" over Lorenzo's reaction to Jasmine and Kavan getting back together

Love Island's Lorenzo's reaction to Kavan's Jasmine revelation has "devastated" fans. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Lorenzo's reaction to Jasmine and Kavan getting back together has fans heartbroken for him.

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Things move at a million miles per hour in the Love Island villa! On Monday night, we saw Jasmine Müller start the day in tears over Kavan Murphy still getting to know Charleen Murphy after Casa Amor.

But on Tuesday night we saw that by that evening, Jasmine and Kavan were officially back on and Charleen was the one left in tears.

After ending things with Charleen, Kavan walked over to his brother Aidan Murphy, Samraj Toor and Lorenzo Alessi to share the news. They were all shocked by the revelation as on the same day he said he was still getting to know Charleen.

Despite them all being taken aback by the news, it was Lorenzo's reaction that's got fans talking.

Love Island's Lorenzo's reaction to Kavan's revelation has upset fans. Picture: ITV

After Monday night's episode, fans were hoping 'Jarenzo' (the ship name for Lorenzo and Jasmine) would be back on. That was after Lorenzo was so touched by Jasmine being upset that he cried.

The pair joked that after Jasmine got over her heartbreak they could try again, in "six months time". Fans rushed to socials to share how much they loved Jasmine and Lorenzo's friendship and wished they'd just get together.

After the episode one fan said on X: "Lorenzo actually CRYING for his girl Jasmine. I can’t deal. He cares for Jas more than Kavan has ever done. “Come back in 6 months all right? I’ll put the date in my diary.” This storyline is straight out of The Bridgertons I swear."

That's why fans have been so touched by Lorenzo's reaction to Kavan revealing that he and Jasmine are back on. After Kavan said that he and Jasmine were going to give each other "100%" with "no messing about", Lorenzo replied: "I think that's probably... *gulp*... a very wise thing to do."

One viewer commented: "Lorenzo’s long gulp said it all - devastated."

Another said: "lorenzo is devastated i am too💔💔."

A third commented: "The gulp from Lorenzo said it all."

Someone else wrote: "The gulp :((( poor Lorenzo, I can’t believe jarenzo is over before it ever started 😔😔😔"

And another fan said they "need Jarenzo" for their "mental health".

lorenzo chocking on tears after kavan said that he want jaz back and there will be no more flirty chats #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/SgbZqrMFLK — emma | jasrenzo in 5 (@emma_horvathova) July 7, 2026

“I think that’s probably a very wise thing to do” I KNOW LORENZOS HEART IS BREAKING BUT HES STILL BACKING KAVAN GUYS JARENZO IS OVER #loveislanduk #loveisland pic.twitter.com/gD7kA6Y3Kf — Katherine (@kpa126) July 7, 2026

lorenzo damn near threw up in his mouth saying that 😭 HE'S SICK #loveisland #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/znanzjJhvK — kai-°🏝️ love island era (@sawayamacarthen) July 7, 2026

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