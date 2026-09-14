Love Island's Lorenzo breaks silence on Julia split

Love Island's Lorenzo breaks silence on Julia split. Picture: Instagram & Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Love Island winner Lorenzo Alessi has spoken out for the first time since his split from Julia Majchrzak was announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After Julia Majchrzak confirmed their split, Love Island winner Lorenzo Alessi opened up about their break up for the first time, reflecting on his "unforgettable experience" with Julia.

Despite winning the show with an impressive voting lead, Lorenzo and Julia's relationship was quickly strained in the outside world. The public watched as Julia called out Lorenzo live on national TV and they were spotted arguing at a festival.

When the pair reunited and walked the NTA red carpet together, fans believed they were in a better place. However, it was reported that the pair had split following a heated row at the event, which was later confirmed by Julia.

Now, Lorenzo has broken his silence and taken to Instagram to reflect on their relationship.

Read more: Love Island winner Julia breaks silence on split from Lorenzo

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia enjoyed the reunion wrap party together. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Lorenzo posted a series of glamorous images from the NTA's with Julia and added a lengthy caption. He wrote: "So… what a crazy adventure.

"It’s been a difficult time for me to process the end of this chapter. I’m incredibly grateful for what was an amazing summer with beautiful memories and wish nothing but the best for Julia moving forward.

"We shared such an unforgettable experience, filled with so many moments that I will cherish forever. The two of us went on this rollercoaster of a journey together, the fun, the endless laughter, joy and everything in between. It was a special time in my life, and I wouldn’t change it for the world."

He continued: "A huge thank you to everyone who made this an experience of a lifetime. I loved every second. And thank you all for the love and support, it has been genuinely overwhelming and means more to me than I can put into words.

"Here’s to the memories, the madness and the amazing adventures ahead…"

Since Lorenzo’s statement, Julia has unfollowed him on Instagram, and many other fans have done the same.

In his comment section, many shared their opinions on his statement. One commented: "The caption written by the PR team was absolutely heartfelt.. 🙄" Another wrote: "Bro fumbled the bag."

Despite the criticism, there were fans that were supportive of Lorenzo. Someone commented: "The kindest person I know, can’t wait for the future ahead of you - onwards and upwards 🫶🏼."

Another fan penned: "Onwards and upwards Lorenzo!! You got this xx"

Read more about Love Island here: