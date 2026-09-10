Why did Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia split?

Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak have split. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak have split and Julia has now confirmed why.

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All eyes have been on Love Island's Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi after they won series 13. From live TV interviews, and their first date, to their first red carpet, fans have been like hawks following the trajectory of their relationship.

Fans thought the couple had shut down split rumours when they turned up to the NTA's as a united pair, but it seems it was actually the downfall of their relationship.

Their red carpet debut has resulted in news breaking that they have actually called it quits. So, what happened? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Julia and Lorenzo at the National Television Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Why did Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia split?

The Sun first reported the pair's split, claiming they had a row at the National TV Awards.

A source told them: "It’s the usual thing where life outside the villa proves to be too tough a test. Viewers already saw how Lorenzo’s approach to dating was nonchalant to say the least and Julia also had high standards.

"It proved to be tricky to square that circle on the outside and things fizzled out last week. They agreed to do the NTAs together as they still get on, there’s no bad blood, and then would consider how to proceed."

And now Julia has confirmed that they are going their separate ways.

Love Island 2026's winners Lorenzo and Julia. Picture: Getty

Have Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia split?

Julia has now confirmed that she and Lorenzo are done.

In an Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and Lorenzo at the NTAs, Julia wrote: "Since leaving the villa, we’ve come to the decision to go our separate ways. Some chapters are special even if they’re not meant to last forever.

"We shared an unforgettable experience together, and those memories will always hold a special place in my heart. I’m looking forward to everything this next chapter has in store for both of us."

In the report from The Sun, their source said that "Lorenzo’s approach to dating was nonchalant to say the least." Lorenzo has now seemingly responded to this on a TikTok live stream, saying he's going to start being more "chalant".

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