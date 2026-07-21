Love Island star accuses Lorenzo of using Julia for 'convenience'

21 July 2026, 15:40 | Updated: 21 July 2026, 16:17

Love Island Shakira Khan and Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska pictured together.
Love Island star says Lorenzo is using Julia for 'convenience'. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island star Shakira Khan has shared her brutally honest opinion of Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska's romance during a recent Aftersun episode.

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Now that the Love Island final is fast approaching, former contestant Shakira Khan has accused Lorenzo Alessi of using his partner Julia Mayska for "convenience".

At the beginning of the show, Lorenzo had an on-and-off romance with Jasmine Müller. Then the OG islander explored a connection with Yasmin Hadlow, but it fizzled out due to a lack of affection on his part.

When Casa Amor girl Julia walked through the doors everything changed, and it seemed Lorenzo had finally been swept off his feet. Over the following weeks, the couple quickly became popular with fans and are currently the favourites to win the show.

Despite the widespread support for them, not everyone is convinced by their romance, with series 12's Shakira sharing her honest opinion during Love Island Aftersun.

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska looking emotional after friends and family visit.
Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia met during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Love Island Aftersun, Shakira claimed Lorenzo was using Julia for 'convenience', in an awkward moment that didn't go down well with the live audience.

When host Maya Jama asked about their relationship, Shakira said: "Lorenzo's just chilling. He just wants to kiss about. He doesn't care about Julia, it's a convenience couple."

Despite the immediate boos from the live audience, panelist Tyrique Hyde jumped in and defended Shakira. He said: "I agree. I don't think Lorenzo is feeling her like that. Because he's funny I think everyone's letting him get away with that."

Shakira then interjected: "[Lorenzo] can't even make her a coffee, what are you all booing at?"

Casey O'Gorman, who was also on the Aftersun panel, revealed that it wasn't surprising Lorenzo and Julia's friends and family day went well, as they're "loved individually" so it wouldn't matter who they're coupled up with.

Love Island's Tyrique Hyde, Case O'Gorman and Shakira Khan pictured on Aftersun.
Love Island's Tyrique agreed with Shakira's opinion about Lorenzo. Picture: Instagram

During the friends and family visit, Lorenzo's parents said that they knew the connection he had with Julia was special, as it was the first time he had ever introduced a girl to them.

While holding hands with Julia, Lorenzo happily told his parents: "Obviously looks is one thing, but then also you've got to have a connection, personality as well... she's got a crazy personality. I love it, and I'm really happy to end this journey with Julia."

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