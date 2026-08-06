Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia finally go on their first date
6 August 2026, 12:43 | Updated: 7 August 2026, 12:43
Love Island Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak have finally gone on their first date after Julia called Lorenzo out on live TV.
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Series 13 winners Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak have taken the next steps in their relationship following their romance on Love Island.
Lorenzo and Julia connected during Casa Amor and quickly became a fan favourite couple. The nations were obsessed with the couple, so it came as no surprise when they won the show by an incredible voting lead.
Despite their win, there appeared to trouble in paradise for the couple during their first live TV appearance together. Julia questioned Lorenzo over his failure to plan a date since returning home, resulting in a very awkward moment.
With their live appearance behind them, it seems the pair have taken the next steps in their relationship and are focusing on the future.
After Julia complained on live TV about a lack of date from Lorenzo, they've gone on their first date together on the outside world.
Taking to Instagram stories, Lorenzo posted a black and white picture of Julia and tagged The Ned Hotel, which she also reposted to her story.
During their live appearance he said he planned to take Julia to somewhere "really nice" for their first date, before deciding on a rooftop bar. And yes, we've checked, The Ned Hotel has a rooftop bar.
It would seem Lorenzo is serious about his relationship with Julia, because in another story he shared a screenshot of Hinge's leaving page. It said, "Why are you leaving Hinge?" and listed a multiple answers to choose from.
While Lorenzo was in the villa, fans stumbled across his dating app profile which he failed to delete before appearing on the show.
Now that they've gone Instagram official and Lorenzo has deleted his dating profile, the future looks very promising for the pair.
In the live interview, Lorenzo was pressed about their relationship status when he'd been caught liking pictures of models on Instagram.
Lorenzo said: "As we've left the villa we're still in the same place, we're still dating, exclusively dating. It's going to turn into something.
"Honestly, it's been a crazy few days, everything just needs to settle down."
Read more about Love Island here:
- EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Simba reveals deeper meaning behind his mum 'smiled bares' quote
- EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show
- Love Island's Julia confronts Lorenzo on live TV for not taking her on a date
- EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin & Tommy address theory that Lorenzo's friends had a 'game plan' to keep them out of the final
- Love Island's Kavan and Jasmine rushed to hospital straight after final