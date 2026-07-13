Real reason Love Island’s Lorenzo refused to make Julia a coffee revealed

Real reason Love Island’s Lorenzo refused to make Julia a coffee revealed. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island star Lorenzo Alessi’s mum has revealed the real reason why he initially refused to make Julia Mayska a coffee in the morning.

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Curtis Pritchard might be to blame for this one...

Since Lorenzo Alessi entered the Love Island villa on day one, he's firmly believed that it's "no coffee before love" — that was until he met Julia Mayska.

Although Lorenzo previously organised a cute vegan breakfast for Jasmine Müller, he didn't make her a coffee, blaming it on his uncertainty whether they had vegan milk.

When Julia asked him about making her a coffee, he revealed he "can't do that" because he made a "promise" to himself. However, to the surprise of Julia and viewers, he greeted her with a coffee the following morning.

Now Lorenzo’s mum, Alessia, has revealed the real reason why her son initially refused to make Julia a coffee, while other guys have done it for their partner.

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia met during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Love Island Aftersun, host Maya Jama asked Lorenzo’s mum what the reason was behind the move.

She said: “He’s been watching it [Love Island] since he was a kid with me. It's my favourite programme and I watch it every year, and he’d always be like ‘I’ve never, ever seen a girl make a coffee for a guy’."

“So it irritated him a bit. Not because he’s lazy or anything, because he always makes me a tea or coffee, cleans the house. He’s very good like that, very domesticated."

She continued: “To wind me up, he said to me: ‘I promise that I’m not going to make anyone a coffee'”.

Lorenzo's mum admitted she wish he hadn't make the promise to her, as he's "coming across bad" on the show for it.

Lorenzo's dad, Marco, then added he must "really like" Julia as he's gone out of his way to make her a coffee, despite his prior promise.

Fans have been loving this softer side of Lorenzo that has emerged since meeting Julia during Casa and have praised him on Instagram. One commented: "So proud of Lorenzo for making Julia a coffee."

Someone else wrote: "lorenzo… a sweetheart? we love to see it."

A third penned: "Lorenzo & Julia. My winners. They have the most genuine connection. ❤️"

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