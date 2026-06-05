Love Island Lorenzo spotted on dating app despite being in the villa

Love Island's Lorenzo found on dating app despite being in the villa. Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island fans have been left confused after discovering Lorenzo Alessi's dating app profile while he's in the villa.

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If you’ve been swiping on the dating app Hinge recently you may have come across Lorenzo Alessi’s profile - something that happened to one Love Island fan, which is surprising given he’s currently trying to find love in the villa.

Before Lorenzo entered the villa he admitted he didn't plan to play it safe in the villa. He revealed: "I do what I want, I say what I want, I go after what I want." However, so far it seems that he's been on his best behaviour, having formed a bond with Jasmine Müller.

While we watch Lorenzo explore his bond with Jasmine, and new bombshell Priya Jaswal, here's what happened when fans found his dating app profile.

Lorenzo and Jasmine have been getting close. Picture: ITV

In a TikTok video, it shows a screen recording of Lorenzo's Hinge profile in the standout section. The text read: "Man didn't even pause his profile to go on the show."

On his profile, Lorzeno answered the 'don't hate me if I' prompt by writing, "make you fall in love with me", with his Instagram username also added below.

Fans argued in the comments if this was correct, since he's currently on the show trying to find love so it could be fake. One commented: "Omg stop I've matched with him." Someone else wrote: "OMG I've literally seen him on hinge wait."

However another fan argued in the comments: "He isn't verified that's not him x"

Looking at his profile both his age and height are incorrect, as he's 28 years old rather than 27, and he stands at 6 ft, not 6 ft 1", which could suggest it's a fake account.

Lorenzo's Hinge profile. Picture: TikTok

Although we haven't seen too much of Lorenzo on our screens yet, his dry humour and blunt responses has captivated viewers.

When Aidan Murphy's brother, Kavan Murphy, walked through the villa doors as the latest bombshell, the Islanders were speechless. However, Lorenzo seemed a little stunned asking Ellie Chadwick: "So you went on a date with his brother?"

When Ellie nodded, Lorenzo was in hysterics, before asking her "what brother do you prefer?"

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