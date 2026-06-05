Love Island Lorenzo spotted on dating app despite being in the villa

5 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi promo image and screenshot of hinge account.
Love Island's Lorenzo found on dating app despite being in the villa. Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island fans have been left confused after discovering Lorenzo Alessi's dating app profile while he's in the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’ve been swiping on the dating app Hinge recently you may have come across Lorenzo Alessi’s profile - something that happened to one Love Island fan, which is surprising given he’s currently trying to find love in the villa.

Before Lorenzo entered the villa he admitted he didn't plan to play it safe in the villa. He revealed: "I do what I want, I say what I want, I go after what I want." However, so far it seems that he's been on his best behaviour, having formed a bond with Jasmine Müller.

While we watch Lorenzo explore his bond with Jasmine, and new bombshell Priya Jaswal, here's what happened when fans found his dating app profile.

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi and Jasmine Müller pictured in the villa together.
Lorenzo and Jasmine have been getting close. Picture: ITV

In a TikTok video, it shows a screen recording of Lorenzo's Hinge profile in the standout section. The text read: "Man didn't even pause his profile to go on the show."

On his profile, Lorzeno answered the 'don't hate me if I' prompt by writing, "make you fall in love with me", with his Instagram username also added below.

Fans argued in the comments if this was correct, since he's currently on the show trying to find love so it could be fake. One commented: "Omg stop I've matched with him." Someone else wrote: "OMG I've literally seen him on hinge wait."

However another fan argued in the comments: "He isn't verified that's not him x"

Looking at his profile both his age and height are incorrect, as he's 28 years old rather than 27, and he stands at 6 ft, not 6 ft 1", which could suggest it's a fake account.

A screenshot of Lorenzo's Hinge profile.
Lorenzo's Hinge profile. Picture: TikTok

Although we haven't seen too much of Lorenzo on our screens yet, his dry humour and blunt responses has captivated viewers.

When Aidan Murphy's brother, Kavan Murphy, walked through the villa doors as the latest bombshell, the Islanders were speechless. However, Lorenzo seemed a little stunned asking Ellie Chadwick: "So you went on a date with his brother?"

When Ellie nodded, Lorenzo was in hysterics, before asking her "what brother do you prefer?"

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

How much does Love Island's George Knight earn from his football career?

How much Love Island's George Knight earns from football revealed

Love Island bombshell Priya Jaswal promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Priya Jaswal: Age, job and link to ex islander revealed

Love Island's Kavan Murphy promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Kavan Murphy: Age, job, brother, where he’s from and more

Molly-Mae pictured in a vlog and with Tommy Fury, Bambi and their second baby.

Molly-Mae dropped huge hint about the name of her second baby

Love Island's George has addressed leaving the show after just days.

Love Island’s George breaks silence on sudden villa exit

Hot On Capital

Here's how to get tickets to see Tiësto perform at Silverworks Island 2026.

Tiësto returns to Silverworks Island in 2026 - Get tickets

Events

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages & jobs of all series 13 contestants

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight's promo images.

Who are the Love Island 2026 bombshells? Every confirmed and rumoured bombshell

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island fans divided as Aidan's brother Kavan arrives as a bombshell

Love Island fans divided as Aidan's brother Kavan arrives as a bombshell

Taylor Swift I Knew It I Knew You lyrics meaning explained

The emotional meaning behind Taylor Swift's 'I Knew It, I Knew You' lyrics explained

Niall Horan pictured on The Voice red carpet and in rehearsals.

Are Niall Horan's 'Flowers' lyrics about Amelia Woolley? The meaning explained

Niall Horan explains spicy meaning behind his 'Monochromatic' lyrics

Niall Horan explains spicy meaning behind his 'Monochromatic' lyrics

Niall Horan talks about the meaning behind his "sexy" 'Tastes So Good' lyrics

Niall Horan reveals meaning behind "sexy" 'Tastes So Good' lyrics

Love Island Sean Fitzgerald's promo image and pictured playing football.

Inside Love Island Sean Fitzgerald's football career - who he plays for and more

Love Island's George Knight has 'left the villa' after just three days

Love Island's George Knight has quit the villa after just three days

Do Maddy and Bishop end up dating in Euphoria?

Euphoria actor addresses Maddy and Bishop dating theories

Angry Ginge began to cry as he shared the tragic news about his mum's pets

Angry Ginge tears up as he shares devastating update on fire at his mum's house

Niall Horan 'Dinner Party': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Niall Horan 'Dinner Party': Release date, tracklist, collabs, vinyl variants and news

Euphoria's Bishop actor explains why he betrayed Alamo

Euphoria actor explains real reason why Bishop betrayed Alamo in season 3 finale

Love Island fans Yasmin Hadlow and George Knight in the villa and Ellie Chadwick and Samraj Toor in a taxi.

Love Island’s Samraj and Ellie dumping twist leaves fans stunned

Love Island's star shares theory on real reason why George dumped Samraj

Love Island's Shakira shares theory on real reason why George dumped Samraj

Here's how to pronounce Love Island's Ope's name, it's origin and what it means.

Love Island’s Ope’s name sparks pronunciation debate

Love Island's Sam Workman hopes his hearing loss story will inspire viewers

Love Island's Sam Workman hopes his hearing loss story will inspire viewers

More Movies & TV News

Love Island Ope Sowande promo image and pictured on the floor in front of Mica Harris.

Love Island star shades Ope for "performing" for the cameras after second fall

Love Island’s George Knight promo image and pictured in the villa.

Love Island’s George Knight has fan all saying the same thing

Love Island fans think they've worked out who George and Yasmin dumped from the villa

Love Island fans 'work out' who George and Yasmin dumped from the villa

Love Island Sean Fitzy's promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island's Sean Fitzgerald: Age, job, TikTok, where he’s from and football career revealed
What happens to Rue, Maddy, Cassie, Jules, Faye, Lexi and everyone else in Euphoria season 3?

Euphoria season 3 ending: Here's what happens to each character

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians