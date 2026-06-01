Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Lorenzo Alessi is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi? From his Instagram account to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

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The wait is finally over: Love Island 2026 is back for its 14th season, and this year viewers have met heartthrob Lorenzo Alessi, who is hoping to find love.

The girls and guys should be ready, as Lorenzo isn't planning to play it safe in the villa. He said: "I do what I want, I say what I want, I go after what I want."

When it comes to handling competition, Lorenzo describes himself as a "self deprecating person". If him and another guy were interested in the same girl he'd encourage her to go and speak to him - he joked that sometimes it ends up working as reverse psychology.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Lorenzo from how old he is, where he's from and what his unique type is...

Lorenzo doesn't plan to play it safe in the villa. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Lorenzo?

Lorenzo will be entering the villa as one of this year's oldest male contestants at 28 years old.

Where is Love Island's Lorenzo from?

When he is not travelling the world, you'll find him in Hertfordshire, a county in the east of England.

What is Lorenzo from Love Island's job?

Lorenzo is a business owner, however it's unclear what sector he works in, so hopefully we'll learn more about his work in the villa.

Lorenzo doesn't like when someone is rude. . Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Lorenzo looking for on Love Island?

For Lorenzo, he typically goes for blondes and he quite likes a posh girl. However, a very niche trait he looks out for on girls is their arms, he revealed: "It’s really strange! Imagine like a Jessica Alba or an Angelina Jolie kind of arm and neck, I find that very elegant."

Although Lorenzo doesn't mind a little bit of high maintenance from a girl, he doesn't like when someone is rude with it and not good vibes.

Is Love Island's Lorenzo on Instagram?

You can find Lorenzo and his glamorous life on @lorenzoxalessi. Before making his Love Island debut he had just over 4,000 followers.

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