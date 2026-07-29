Are Love Island's Lola and Sean still together?

Are Love Island's Lola and Sean still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lola and Sean left the villa as an exclusive couple, but are they still together now or have they split?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The spark was instant when Love Island's Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald met on day one, and over the following weeks their bond only grew stronger before they voluntarily chose to leave the villa.

Lola and Seán's relationship in the villa was mostly smooth-sailing until Julia Majchrzak shared a few flirty exchanges with Seán during Casa Amor.

Although Lola confronted Julia about her behaviour and the pair squashed their issues, the peace didn't last very long as Julia later questioned their relationship again. The tense exchange even caused Lola's brother to post a TikTok video defending his sister.

Having been back on the outside world for a few weeks, are they still together or have things ended? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Lola and Seán voluntarily left the villa. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Lola and Sean still together?

Yes! Lola and Seán were the first couple this series to go exclusive and since the show ended they appear more in love than ever.

Making her return to social media, Lola shared a heartfelt post, saying: "The biggest thank you to all of you who have been so supportive, sending gorgeous messages and taking the time to approach us, it really means the world to me and doesn’t go unnoticed.

"I feel so lucky and grateful to of met so many amazing people in the villa. Even luckier to leave with the best hair player/agony aunt/enchilada-chef/con artist ❤️ so much love to you all ❤️❤️❤️"

Seán also made his return to social media and thank fans for their support, describing Lola as his "bovril loving pocket rocket".

Shortly after leaving the villa, Seán revealed to us that he has big plans to ask Lola to be his girlfriend back in Ireland, on "home soil". Watch this space as the couple are currently in Dublin.

Love Island's Lola and Seán have been enjoying the outside world together. Picture: Instagram

In Lola's exit interview, she also reflected on their future plans, revealing her intention to move to Seán's hometown of Dublin. She said: "All we did in there was talk about the future and now we actually get to start that next chapter. We’ve got loads of plans. I’ve said I’ll move to Dublin, which I’m so excited about."

Seán also shared similar thoughts about their future together. He said: "We talk about the future all the time. She has dates planned for me over in Kent and London, then I have dates planned in Dublin and Galway."

Read more about Love Island here: