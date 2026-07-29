Are Love Island's Lola and Sean still together?

29 July 2026, 15:43

Love Island's Lola Deal and Sean Fitzgerald pictured outside the villa and smiling in a selfie.
Are Love Island's Lola and Sean still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lola and Sean left the villa as an exclusive couple, but are they still together now or have they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The spark was instant when Love Island's Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald met on day one, and over the following weeks their bond only grew stronger before they voluntarily chose to leave the villa.

Lola and Seán's relationship in the villa was mostly smooth-sailing until Julia Majchrzak shared a few flirty exchanges with Seán during Casa Amor.

Although Lola confronted Julia about her behaviour and the pair squashed their issues, the peace didn't last very long as Julia later questioned their relationship again. The tense exchange even caused Lola's brother to post a TikTok video defending his sister.

Having been back on the outside world for a few weeks, are they still together or have things ended? Here's what we know.

Love Island's Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald pictured at the fire pit.
Love Island's Lola and Seán voluntarily left the villa. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Lola and Sean still together?

Yes! Lola and Seán were the first couple this series to go exclusive and since the show ended they appear more in love than ever.

Making her return to social media, Lola shared a heartfelt post, saying: "The biggest thank you to all of you who have been so supportive, sending gorgeous messages and taking the time to approach us, it really means the world to me and doesn’t go unnoticed.

"I feel so lucky and grateful to of met so many amazing people in the villa. Even luckier to leave with the best hair player/agony aunt/enchilada-chef/con artist ❤️ so much love to you all ❤️❤️❤️"

Seán also made his return to social media and thank fans for their support, describing Lola as his "bovril loving pocket rocket".

Shortly after leaving the villa, Seán revealed to us that he has big plans to ask Lola to be his girlfriend back in Ireland, on "home soil". Watch this space as the couple are currently in Dublin.

Love Island's Lola Deal and Sean Fitzgerald pictured smiling at a restaurant together.
Love Island's Lola and Seán have been enjoying the outside world together. Picture: Instagram

In Lola's exit interview, she also reflected on their future plans, revealing her intention to move to Seán's hometown of Dublin. She said: "All we did in there was talk about the future and now we actually get to start that next chapter. We’ve got loads of plans. I’ve said I’ll move to Dublin, which I’m so excited about."

Seán also shared similar thoughts about their future together. He said: "We talk about the future all the time. She has dates planned for me over in Kent and London, then I have dates planned in Dublin and Galway."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi pictured at the finale and in the villa together.

Are Love Island winners Julia and Lorenzo still together?

Love Island's Angelista Gunda and Simba pictured at the final and smiling in a selfie.

Are Love Island's Angelista and Simba still together?

Love Island's Jasmine, Kavan, Simba, Angelista, Lorenzo, Julia, Ellie and Finley

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together? Series 13 relationship updates

Love Island 2026 voting figures revealed as Lorenzo and Julia win show

Love Island 2026 voting percentages revealed as Lorenzo and Julia win show

Love Island's Priya apologises for "out of character" comment against Elicia

Love Island's Priya apologises for "catty" National Rail comment about Elicia

Hot On Capital

Ariana Grande posing on a red carpet and pictured performing on tour.

What are Ariana Grande’s Petal lyrics about? The emotional meaning explained

Is Gwayne Hightower gay? House of the Dragon cast confirm Ormund and Cole subtext

Is Gwayne Hightower gay? House of the Dragon cast confirm Ormund and Cole subtext

Lorenzo and Julia are the winners of Love Island 2026

Lorenzo and Julia crowned winners of Love Island 2026

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order

Ariana Grande Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Eternal Sunshine Tour so far

Love Island's Ellie and Finley address how they'll make long distance work

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Ellie and Finley reveal how they'll make long distance work

What time does Love Island 2026 final start and finish? Here's how long it's on for

What time is the Love Island final tonight and when does it finish?

House of the Dragon makes huge change to Ser Criston Cole scene from the book

House of the Dragon makes huge change to Ser Criston Cole scene from the book

Love Island's Julia Mayska and Aidan and Murphy and Priya Jaswal pictured together.

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2026? Latest odds revealed

Love Island fans predict who's dumped ahead of the final

Love Island fans fume at major final twist as they predict who's dumped

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Life of a Showgirl version

The Odyssey cast reveal how Circe's shocking pig scene was filmed without CGI

The Odyssey cast reveal how Circe's shocking pig scene was filmed without CGI

Love Island's Tommy Stagg addresses 'secret girlfriend' rumours for the first time

Love Island's Tommy Stagg addresses 'secret girlfriend' rumours for the first time

Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to Liam Payne on One Direction anniversary

Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to Liam Payne on One Direction anniversary

Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained

Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained
Love Island's Elicia has responded to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments

Love Island's Elicia responds to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare’s relationship timeline - A closer look

BTS interview with Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch BTS' full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare share first photos as a married couple

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare share first photos as a married couple

More Movies & TV News

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection has finally been revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection finally revealed

Does Baela marry Addam in House of the Dragon? Her book storyline explained

House of the Dragon shocks fans with major change to Baela's book storyline

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone

Love Island's Ellie and Finley share major relationship milestone days after leaving the villa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians