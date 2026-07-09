Love Island fans think they caught exact moment Lola gave Seán "the ick"

9 July 2026, 10:56 | Updated: 9 July 2026, 14:26

Could this really be the end of the road for Love Island's Lola and Seán?
Could this really be the end of the road for Love Island's Lola and Seán? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island viewers think there's trouble in paradise for Lola and Seán after had a major disagreement over their feud with Julia.

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Within the first week of Love Island 2026, Kent sweetheart Lola Deal and Irish lover-boy Seán Fitzgerald looked set to be crowned this year's winners, but now as we get closer to the final it looks like things could derailing for the perfect couple.

Lola and Seán were the first couple to go exclusive this series, deciding that after just a week they knew they were certain on their feelings for each other. And by the second week they were floating the 'l-bomb'.

Now, after surviving Casa Amor, they are firmly stating that they are in love with one another, but after their latest disagreement fans are convinced Seán's feelings are rapidly changing.

Things are rocky between Love Island's Lola and Seán
Things are rocky between Love Island's Lola and Seán. Picture: ITV

While Seán and Lola did pass the test of Casa Amor, bombshell Julia Mayska showed an interest in Seán and this news getting back to the main villa made Lola furious.

Lola instantly took issue with Julia for even approaching Seán for flirtatious chats, saying that since he was the only boy 'closed off' she had questionable morals for wanting to get to know him.

Julia tried to explain that as a Casa bombshell it's her job to see if heads will turn and argued that Lola's issues should be with Seán as he had been saying he wanted a "test" to be sure that his feelings for Lola were secure.

Lola and Julia's disagreement on this has lead to several rows, but with Lola and Seán being besties with Lorenzo Alessi, who's in a couple with Julia, Seán wanted them to come to some kind civil conclusion. But Lola has made it clear that she does not want to be civil with Julia.

Love Island's Lola and Julia started arguing straight after Casa Amor
Love Island's Lola and Julia started arguing straight after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

On last night's episode (Wednesday 8th July), Seán had said that he wanted to speak to Julia and clear the air after a tense game of 'Couple Goals'.

Lola was adamant that she did not want him to speak to her at all, saying: "I don't want you to speak to her... I don't want you to be civil with her... I don't want you making peace with her... you can do anything to me in this place, just do not do this to me, I'm asking you to do one thing for me."

However, when Julia approached him for a chat, Seán thought he'd secured a "win-win" situation as he was able to clear the air with Julia without crossing Lola's boundary of him approaching her for the chat.

Lola did not see this as a "win-win" situation at all.

Love Island's Seán and Julia managed to clear the air
Love Island's Seán and Julia managed to clear the air. Picture: ITV

Sat with Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock, Lola told Seán that it was "the same difference". She said: "Semantics, so you still talked to her.

"But you wanted to do that, so you did you and that's not me from holding you back from doing you. But I would have handled things differently."

As she said this, Seán leant back and put his arm over his face, as he did this he rolled his eyes several times and fans are saying this was a dead giveaway that her reaction has given him the ick.

One fan wrote on X: "We might have just watched Sean get the ick from Lola."

Other's, who have argued that Lola and Seán are trying to 'scam' their way to the final, said things like: "The face of a man who realised his scam wasn't worth it."

And a third said: "No Sean rolling his eyes as Lola rants..he regrets picking her, Robyn was right there."

Over on TikTok the reaction is much the same, with one fan saying: "The eye roll really says it all Sean seems bored and fed up."

Someone else wrote: "Sean is so done."

Could this really be the end of the road for Lola and Seán?

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