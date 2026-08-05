Love Island’s Lola and Sean share major relationship update

Love Island’s Lola and Sean share major relationship update. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald have taken to social media and shared their new relationship status after leaving the villa.

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It's official! We have our first couple from Love Island series 13 to take the next step in their relationship, and it's none other than Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald (Fitzy).

Lola and Seán met on day one and had a smooth sailing experience, until Casa Amor girl Julia Majchrzak revealed she had a few flirty exchanges with Seán. After many heated exchanges, Lola and Seán voluntarily chose to leave the villa.

On the outside world, the pair spoke with Capital, and Seán revealed his checklist for asking Lola to be his girlfriend. He said: "It has to be in Ireland first of all. We've got to be on home soil. We can't just do something basic. It has to be something actually big and good because it's a big milestone."

It seems like Seán stayed true to his word, as he's made it official with Lola in Ireland and it was a definitely a grand proposal.

Love Island's Lola and Seán voluntarily left the villa together. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Sean made the announcement in a sweet post. Showing off his grand girlfriend proposal, he wrote: "She’s officially a WAG! Thanks to @luxe_decorr0 for making it possible ❤️🙏."

Lola commented on the post, writing: "Happiest girl alive."

Many Love Island stars flooded the comments with support, Priya Jaswal commented: "Buzzing for you guys 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Kavan Murphy commented: "Yes fitzyyy 🤩", while Samraj Toor commented: "Go on you twoooo."

Lola shared a post of her own too, joking in the caption: "Took me forever to blow up the balloons xoxox"

Like Sean's post, Lola's comments were also filled with love for the couple. Ellie Chadwick commented: "I’m so happy for you!!!😍❤️❤️", while Yasmin Hadlow commented: "My favvsesss."

Love Island Lola and Sean share grand girlfriend proposal. Picture: Instagram

In their exit interview with ITV, Lola and Seán were on the same page about their future plans, with clear intentions to live together in Seán's hometown of Dublin.

Lola said: "All we did in there was talk about the future and now we actually get to start that next chapter. We’ve got loads of plans. I’ve said I’ll move to Dublin, which I’m so excited about."

Seán said: "Obviously she said she wants to move to Dublin. We’re going to get a little apartment and start life together."

Read more about Love Island here:

Lola & Sean re-enact their funniest Love Island moments & open up about Julia feud | Who Said That?