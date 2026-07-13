Love Island’s Lola reveals plans to move to Dublin and live with Seán

13 July 2026, 12:28

Love Island’s Lola Deal pictured smiling and hugging Seán Fitzgerald.
Love Island’s Lola reveals plans to move to Dublin and live with Seán . Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lola Deal has opened up about moving to Dublin with Seán Fitzgerald in her exit interview after the pair shockingly volunteered to leave the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald's time in the Love Island villa has officially come to an end, and now they're planning their next steps, with a move to Dublin on the cards.

In last night's episode (July 12), Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska were voted the public favourite couple. However, in light of the good news, they were then told they had to pick one of the couples with the fewest votes to be dumped.

With the decision weighing heavily on Lorenzo, who had previously dumped Tommy Murphy in a similar predicament, Lola and Seán decided to volunteer themselves, sparing him from making another tough decision.

Having found exactly what they were searching for, the loved-up couple are back in the outside world and planning their next steps, with Lola discussing the possibility of moving to Dublin in her exit interview.

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska pictured talking.
Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia had to dump a couple from the villa. Picture: ITV

In her exit interview, Lola reflected on their future plans, revealing her intention to move to Seán's hometown of Dublin.

She said: "All we did in there was talk about the future and now we actually get to start that next chapter. We’ve got loads of plans. I’ve said I’ll move to Dublin, which I’m so excited about."

Despite their plans to live together, Lola revealed that the couple also hope to travel, saying: "We’ve talked about travelling together and just enjoying normal life."

It seems that Seán is on the same page. In his exit interview, he also shared similar thoughts about their future together. He said: "We talk about the future all the time. She has dates planned for me over in Kent and London, then I have dates planned in Dublin and Galway.

"I think the plan is that we want to do a bit of travelling first. We want to go to a few different places, maybe Thailand, Australia and around there. Then obviously she said she wants to move to Dublin. We’re going to get a little apartment and start life together."

Love Island's Seán Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Alessi pictured hugging.
Love Island's Seán and Lola volunteered to leave the villa. Picture: ITV

Lola also revealed how she navigated a relationship with Julia after the pair had several heated exchanges in the villa.

She said: "With Julia I’d said my bit from the start and I didn’t really need to discuss it again. My disappointment was that she didn’t really appreciate the fact she was trying to crack on with the one boy who was exclusive and I’d told her that.

"After that first conversation I just thought we’re going to have to agree to disagree. You do you and I’ll do me. The difficult part was that every time things had settled, she’d bring it back up again. For me, it felt like forced drama. I kept saying to people, 'I don’t want to speak about it.'"

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island Simba, Julia, and Priya promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island’s Lorenzo Alessi and pictured smiling with Julia Mayska.

Real reason Love Island’s Lorenzo refused to make Julia a coffee revealed

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick crying and pictured kissing Finley Maddock.

Love Island’s Ellie threatens to quit the show

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Live-action Tangled casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider

Live-action Tangled release date, cast, plot changes, soundtrack and news

What does gelded mean? House of the Dragon's brutal Ormund Hightower scene explained

What does gelded mean? House of the Dragon's brutal Ormund Hightower scene explained

Ariana Grande will not be in AHS season 13

Ariana Grande drops out of American Horror Story season 13

Maya Jama's on the red carpet and pictured on The Gentlemen.

Maya Jama's acting debut in major Netflix show revealed in new trailer

Love Island Lola Deal pictured and a screen of her brother's video.

Love Island’s Lola defended by brother after backlash over Julia drama

Love Island's Priya's Jawsal and a screenshot of Will Bessantt video.

Love Island's Priya's unaired terrace chat with Casa boy revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Ethan

Love Island's Ethan Ellis: Age, job, height, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Elicia Bailey promo image and a selfie.

Love Island's Elicia Bailey: Age, job, where she’s from and more

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Leigh-Anne fans resurface clip of her 'manifesting' her second pregnancy after she shared the news

Leigh-Anne Pinnock 'manifested' her second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has two adorable daughters

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's adorable twin daughter's names and ages

Love Island Julia Mayska promo image and pictured in villa.

Love Island fans back Julia to "win the show" after intense row with Lola

The Cheetah Girls 4 movie has been confirmed!

'The Cheetah Girls 4' confirmed as new generation of girls are revealed

Could this really be the end of the road for Love Island's Lola and Seán?

Love Island fans think they caught exact moment Lola gave Seán "the ick"

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces second pregnancy with husband Andre Gray in sweet video

Love Island's Charleen Murphy promo image and picture with nose bandage.

Love Island’s Charleen Murphy reveals all the cosmetic surgery she’s had

How long is Love Island for this year? Everything we know about the finale date

When does Love Island 2026 end? Here's when the final is set to air

MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia pictured in bed and before surgery with a hospital gown and cap on.

MAFS Australia's Bec breaks silence on controversial rib surgery

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Axed Love Island star Gabriel breaks silence on real reason he left the villa

Axed Love Island star Gabriel breaks silence on real reason he left the villa

Love Island's Charleen Murphy pictured crying and Charleen and Kavan Murphy returning to the main villa.

Love Island's Charleen says she's "not sorry" for Kavan row in exit interview

Love Island's Lorenzo's reaction to Kavan's Jasmine revelation and Jasmine and Kavan rekindling things

Love Island fans "devastated" over Lorenzo's reaction to Jasmine and Kavan getting back together
Love Island Charleen Murphy promo image and Molly-Mae Hague pictured posing.

Love Island’s Charleen Murphy's surprising link to Molly-Mae Hague revealed

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians