Love Island’s Lola reveals plans to move to Dublin and live with Seán

Love Island’s Lola reveals plans to move to Dublin and live with Seán . Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Lola Deal has opened up about moving to Dublin with Seán Fitzgerald in her exit interview after the pair shockingly volunteered to leave the villa.

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Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald's time in the Love Island villa has officially come to an end, and now they're planning their next steps, with a move to Dublin on the cards.

In last night's episode (July 12), Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska were voted the public favourite couple. However, in light of the good news, they were then told they had to pick one of the couples with the fewest votes to be dumped.

With the decision weighing heavily on Lorenzo, who had previously dumped Tommy Murphy in a similar predicament, Lola and Seán decided to volunteer themselves, sparing him from making another tough decision.

Having found exactly what they were searching for, the loved-up couple are back in the outside world and planning their next steps, with Lola discussing the possibility of moving to Dublin in her exit interview.

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia had to dump a couple from the villa. Picture: ITV

In her exit interview, Lola reflected on their future plans, revealing her intention to move to Seán's hometown of Dublin.

She said: "All we did in there was talk about the future and now we actually get to start that next chapter. We’ve got loads of plans. I’ve said I’ll move to Dublin, which I’m so excited about."

Despite their plans to live together, Lola revealed that the couple also hope to travel, saying: "We’ve talked about travelling together and just enjoying normal life."

It seems that Seán is on the same page. In his exit interview, he also shared similar thoughts about their future together. He said: "We talk about the future all the time. She has dates planned for me over in Kent and London, then I have dates planned in Dublin and Galway.

"I think the plan is that we want to do a bit of travelling first. We want to go to a few different places, maybe Thailand, Australia and around there. Then obviously she said she wants to move to Dublin. We’re going to get a little apartment and start life together."

Love Island's Seán and Lola volunteered to leave the villa. Picture: ITV

Lola also revealed how she navigated a relationship with Julia after the pair had several heated exchanges in the villa.

She said: "With Julia I’d said my bit from the start and I didn’t really need to discuss it again. My disappointment was that she didn’t really appreciate the fact she was trying to crack on with the one boy who was exclusive and I’d told her that.

"After that first conversation I just thought we’re going to have to agree to disagree. You do you and I’ll do me. The difficult part was that every time things had settled, she’d bring it back up again. For me, it felt like forced drama. I kept saying to people, 'I don’t want to speak about it.'"

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