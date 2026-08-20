Love Island fans left divided over Lola and Sean's 'weird' Instagram post

20 August 2026, 13:29

Love Island Lola Deal and Fitzgerald pictured posing together and Lola walking Sean on a leash.
Love Island fans horrified with Lola and Sean's recent post. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Lola Deal has left fans lowkey horrified with latest photo dump featuring boyfriend Seán Fitzgerald.

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For the right or wrong reasons, Love Island's Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald are honestly the gift that keeps on giving and now, their latest move has left fans lowkey horrified.

Despite Lola's few arguments with Julia Majchrzak, Lola and Seán had a mostly smooth sailing experience on the show. After choosing to leave the villa together, things are better than ever as they're the first series 13 couple to become official.

While the couple settle into the outside world together, a recent Instagram post has left jaws on the floor, with one fan claiming it has ruined their day.

Love Island's Lola Deal and Seán Fitzgerald pictured at girlfriend proposal.
Love Island's Lola and Seán recently made their relationship official. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Lola shared a series of pictures where she is walking Sean like a dog on a pink lead. Without providing an further context to the images, Lola simply captioned the post: "Good boy x"

Many fans flooded the post with comments horrified by what they're seeing. One commented: "I'm sorry but this just isn't it."

Someone else said: "Day ruined sound 👍" A third person penned: "Do you guys remember the internet is forever? 🥴🫪😬😭😭."

Even their fellow Islanders shared their opinion, with Kavan Murphy writing: "What have I just seen fitz ahaha😳."

While Yasmin Hadlow commented: "Was not expecting this when I opened insta 😂😂😂."

If that wasn't bad enough, Lola also shared a TikTok video of her walking Sean on the leash and stroking his head.

Despite the criticism, many fans did see a funnier side to the pictures. One wrote: "People hating on this have no sense of humour😂."

Another commented: "A bunch of haters! It is hilarious ya'll chill. They are proving ya'lls reactons 😂😂😂."

Even fellow Islander Priya Jaswal saw the funnier side, commenting, "I’m dying 🤣🤣🤣" and "Lola looking tea x."

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