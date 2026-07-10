Love Island’s Lola defended by brother after backlash over Julia drama

Love Island star Lola’s brother speaks out after online backlash. Picture: ITV & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island star Lola Deal’s brother has taken to social media to defend his sister claiming she's received "unfair" backlash over her row with Julia Mayska.

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Things have been getting quite tense in the Love Island villa, and now Lola Deal's brother has taken to social media to defend his sister following the recent backlash she's received over her feud with Julia Mayska.

During Casa Amor, Julia formed a connection with Lorenzo Alessi and had a few flirty exchanges with Seán Fitzgerald. When Lola learnt about this, she confronted Julia about her behaviour towards Seán, as he was the only boy in an exclusive relationship.

After a series of heated exchanges, the pair put their differences aside. However, tensions flared once again when Julia questioned how genuine Lola and Seán's relationship was during a game.

Although Julia has since made amends with Seán and the girls, Lola and Julia are yet to resolve their issues from the challenge — an ongoing drama Lola's brother has now defended online.

Love Island's Lola and Julia have clashed in the villa. Picture: ITV

Lola's brother said he didn't plan to make a TikTok video about the "unsolicited" and "unfair" hate his sister has received, but stated that he he felt compelled to share "her perspective of things".

He said: "Her [Lola] perspective, she's in the villa, Fitzy's has gone Casa Amor. She doesn't know what's gone on in Casa Amor, she hasn't got a clue. He does a kissing challenge and wins, which she's a bit annoyed about. Rightly so, as anyone else would be."

Lola's brother claimed that Sean had "played down" the kissing challenge and his interactions with Julia when he returned to the main villa. However, he argued that Lola had no reason to distrust Sean opinion, as they've been with "each other 24 hours a day for three weeks".

Later in the video, Lola's brother brought up the recent challenge in which Julia and Lorenzo were voted the couple the other islanders would least like to go on a double date with because Julia is "drama".

He said: "If everyone's who's there for 24 hours a day is saying the same person is drama, she's probably drama. We watch one hour a day.

"You've all got the narrative that Lola is a bully and everyone's somehow now bully-circling Julia. Or maybe she just is the drama and they all know it."

Love Island star Lola's brother has called the backlash "unfair". Picture: TikTok

Although he admitted Lola wasn't "perfect", he argued that fans were "jumping on a bandwagon" of hate that didn't make any sense to him.

He said: "Your hating someone because she's got an issue with one person, calling her a bully and all that s---, but then your going on her Instagram and commenting all these hate comments as a collective to 'support Julia'."

Lola's brother claimed the hate had been "unnecessary", particularly when other people in the villa had done "worse".

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