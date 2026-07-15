Love Island's Tina calls for hate against Lola to stop

Love Island's Tina calls for hate against Lola to stop. Picture: TikTok & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Tina Rad is among many people who have called for the hate against Lola Deal to stop after leaving the villa with Seán Fitzgerald.

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Dumped Love Island star Tina Rad has taken to social media and called for hate against Lola Deal to stop, a move that follows in the steps of Lola's brother and Seán Fitzgerald's ex girlfriend.

Lola first encountered issues with Julia Mayska when she confronted her about her flirty behaviour towards partner Seán during Casa Amor, as he was the only boy in an exclusive relationship.

After series of tense exchanges, the pair put their differences aside. However, it wasn't long before issues were reignited, causing more blows between the pair.

Although Lola has now left the villa and called the feud with Julia "forced drama", she's received a lot of hate online and now fellow islander Tina has defended her online.

Love Island's Lola and Julia didn't get along in the villa. Picture: ITV

Although Tina hasn't watched the recent episodes, she posted a TikTok video defending Lola's character. She said: "Guys I don't actually know what everyone's on about, she's one of the nicest girls that I've ever met in my life.

Tina also added at the end of the video: "She's a genuinely nice person and she doesn't deserve this hate."

Many fans supported Tina and her opinion of Lola in the comments, one wrote: "Love hearing this take. Like she was a girls girl. There for everyone in the villa. To me she came across as a genuine lovely girl."

Someone else wrote: "We are all so proud of her👏🏻👏🏻 kindest soul ever."

A third penned: "yes finally people are speaking out the amount of hate this poor girl is receiving is vile and she doesn’t deserve it."

Love Island's Tina defended Lola on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Even Seán's ex girlfriend Helen Galgey took to socials to defend Lola. In an Instagram video, she said: "This is how I would deal with leaving the villa if I was Lola, because I'm actually really worried for her.

"If you go on her Instagram the comments are horrendous. Seriously, I've never seen hate like that. It seems so justified and it's just insane."

She continued: "I would sit down and say 'Hey guys! POV, you're talking to your bloke and he tells you that some girl is laying it on thick. Then you go talk to one of your girls. You're telling me you've never said anything wild? Because that's what I did. That's what I did.

"Okay, I'm not proud of it, but imagine the conversations you've had when a girl slid in your man's DMs or whatever. If that was then shown to everyone you wouldn't be very proud either'."

Helen also added that the "whole f-----g mess" happened because Seán wanted to come across as a "good being".

She finished the video by speaking about the hate Lola's receiving: "So yeah, I don't like it. I think like, just leave her alone, it's not that deep."

When Lola was asked how she navigated her issues with Julia in her exit interview, she replied: "With Julia I’d said my bit from the start and I didn’t really need to discuss it again.

"My disappointment was that she didn’t really appreciate the fact she was trying to crack on with the one boy who was exclusive and I’d told her that. After that first conversation I just thought we’re going to have to agree to disagree. You do you and I’ll do me."

She continued: "The difficult part was that every time things had settled, she’d bring it back up again. For me, it felt like forced drama. I kept saying to people, “I don’t want to speak about it.” She’s got her opinion and I’ve got mine. But it is what it is."

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