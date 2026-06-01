Love Island's Lola Deal: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Lola Deal is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island's Lola Deal? From her Instagram account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the OG contestant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ready to shot her shoot and find forever love in the Love Island villa, is none other than Lola Deal, who wants a boyfriend who'll be obsessed with her.

It's unlikely viewers will see Lola getting caught up in the drama, as she described herself as a "chilled person" who isn't very interested in it. However, she did admit: "I do like watching it but I don’t want to be a part of it."

Let's hope none of the boys entering the villa call themselves a "cheeky chap", as that's one of Lola's biggest icks and even makes her "sick to the core". She declared: "It’s such a thing people say and I’m like don’t ever say that again, horrible!"

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Lola from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Lola is on Love Island 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Lola?

Lola is 28 years old, she's this year's oldest female contestant on the original Love Island line up. The youngest female contestant heading into the villa so far is 21 years old.

Where is Love Island's Lola from?

The OG Islander is from Kent, a county in southeastern England.

What is Lola from Love Island's job?

She is a detective. We're sure her skills will definitely come in handy when she's sussing out the boys in the villa.

Lola likes a guy who is funny. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Lola looking for on Love Island?

Lola admitted she was looking for someone “funny” heading into the Love Island villa. She explained: "In a personality, I like someone funny, I think funny goes such a long way."

She described her ‘type on paper’ as an Italian stallion, however she joked that she always ends up with blondes with light eyes. There are extra bonus points if the guy is a "good cuddler".

Plus Lola admitted she loves a guy who is "book smart" and can teach her new things - maybe primary school teacher Sean Fitzy will be the perfect guy for her.

Is Love Island's Lola on Instagram?

Yes she is! You can follow her here @loladealx.

Read more Love Island news here: