Love Island Lie Detector Test Could Be Axed After Jeremy Kyle Is Permanently Cancelled From ITV

15 May 2019, 16:33

Olivia Attwood speaks out about Love Island potentially scrapping lie detector
Picture: ITV2/ Love Island

As news emerges Love Island could scrap their lie detector after Jeremy Kyle is pulled off air, Olivia Attwood chimes in on the issue.

Love Island could now be scrapping their lie detector test after fellow ITV show Jeremy Kyle has been permanently axed after a guest's death soon after appearing on the programme, and former contestants are giving their thoughts on the issue.

Love Island 2019 'Shake Up' Could See Casa Amor Axed To Keep Contestants On Their Toes

According to this report, after coming under intense scrutiny from the public after ITV's Jeremy Kyle was axed after death of one of it's show's guests who failed a lie detector, Love Island is considering scrapping their own version from the show.

The test has caused some of the most explosive dramas on the show since it began back in 2015 and a TV insider told the publication: "The lie detector episode is everyone’s favourite but it does cause some serious arguments between couples."

Former contestant Olivia Attwood has spoken about the reports, tweeting "Hmmm interesting, VERY interesting" which has now had over 1k likes.

Two former contestants from the show, Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Graddon have died by suicide in the past year and it has sparked debate about the wellbeing of people appearing on TV and reality shows.

The lie detector, or polygraph test, has been hooked up to each contestant as a series of questions are put to them as the rest of the villa watch on a TV screen from another room and has caused relationships within the villa to be put to the test.

If you feel affected by anything in this article or feel you need to talk to someone, contact Samaritans here or by ringing 020 7734 2800.

