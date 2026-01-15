Love Island All Stars' Leanne Amaning's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Leanne Amaning is back on Love Island for All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Leanne Amaning is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her series.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In January 2026, Leanne Amaning is waving goodbye to the dating trenches of London and saying hello to dating in the South African villa for Love Island All Stars 2026.

The series 6 star has said she wants to be "more open" this time around and with six added years of maturity maybe All Stars will help her find Mr. Right.

Ahead of her Love Island All Stars stint, Leanne told ITV: "I’m most looking forward to being around a lot of men with broad shoulders that could potentially husband material."

So, as we watch Leanne on her quest to find her husband, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Leanne is on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Leanne Amaning?

Leanne is 28 years old. She was just 22 when she first appeared on Love Island.

Where is Love Island's Leanne Amaning from?

The islander is from London, more specifically the Waltham Forest area. She has Ghanaian decent and when she was 19 she took part in Miss Ghana UK.

What season of Love Island's Leanne Amaning from?

Leanne was on the first ever winter Love Island in January 2020. While it was the first winter edition, it was the sixth season of Love Island.

After shortly being in a couple with Mike Boateng, and briefly with Luke Trotman, Leanne was dumped on day 18 when she had no one to couple up with.

That series, Paige Turley and Finley Tapp were crowned winners.

Leanne on Love Island season 6. Picture: ITV

Who is Leanne Amaning's ex boyfriend?

Since her time on Love Island in 2020, Leanne hasn't been romantically linked to anyone. Before heading off for Love Island All Stars, she didn't speak too favourably about her dating life.

"My dating life has been in the trenches again - I’ve had a few relationships and dated a few people but it hasn’t been good," she told ITV.

What is Leanna Amaning's Instagram?

Find Leanna serving looks here: leanneamaning

