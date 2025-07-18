Love Island's Lauren Wood: Age, job, where she's from, and more

Love Island bombshell Lauren Wood has entered the villa. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Lauren including her age, job, where she's from and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 welcomed contestant Lauren Wood into the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, and since joining the main the villa she's found herself in a love triangle with Harrison Solomon and Toni Laites.

Before going into Casa Amor, the 26 year old was clear about her game plan, as she said: "To win Harrison over. He is so my type. There are a couple of guys that take my fancy, but Harrison is the one I’m going in for."

So here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Lauren from her age, job, Instagram and more.

Lauren admitted her guilty pleasure is watching Coronation Street on a Friday night. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Lauren?

Lauren has entered the villa at 26 years old, placing her right in the middle of this year's average age range.

Where is Love Island's Lauren from?

The brunette bombshell is from York, which is a city in northeast England.

What is Love Island Lauren's job?

The down-to-earth islander, has a very outdoorsy job, as she works as a dog walker.

Lauren's ideal first date would be going on a bike ride with Harrison. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island Lauren's type on paper?

Before entering Casa Amor as a bombshell, Lauren was asked by ITV what her type on paper is, she answered: "It’s cliche but tall, dark and handsome. I know every girl says that but I like dark features; brown hair, brown eyes, nice and bronzed."

As she already had her eyes on Harrison, she said: "I like a pretty boy. He’s a bit cheeky and has a nice personality."

What's Lauren from Love Island's Instagram?

Her instagram is @_laurenkwood. Lauren's Instagram is full of glamorous images, sharing her jet-setter lifestyle travelling around the world.

She also has a bit of a following on TikTok where she shares running content with her 80K followers. Her TikTok handle is also @_laurenkwood.

Read more Love Island news here: