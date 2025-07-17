Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' reports explained

Love Island's Lauren and Ty's secret 'dry run' history explained. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

It's been reported that Love Island's Lauren and Ty have shared history. Here's the entire 'dry run' situation explained.

After Casa Amor bombshell Ty Isherwood was dumped by Love Island's Shakira Khan for Conor Phillips, he turned his attention to fellow bombshell Lauren Woods. And while he claimed in their first chat that they've "not really spoken", it's been reported they have actually known each other all along and "hooked up" months prior... in the same villa.

A TV source has claimed Ty and Lauren both took part in an unfilmed 'dry run' of the show back in May. A 'dry run' is used in showbiz as a sort of dress rehearsal for the real thing.

It's believed a cast of people are brought into the villa and made to take part as if it's the televised version of Love Island. This means producers can test new elements of the show like games etc. It's not been confirmed that this actually happens for Love Island UK.

Ty coupled up with Shakira after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Ty and Lauren?

The TV source told the tabloids: "Ty and Lauren are acting like they’ve only just met but that’s far from the case.

"They hooked up during the dry run, which is where a fake cast moves into the villa to test out everything from camera angles, to kitchen appliances and run-through challenges."

“And then they even saw each other on the outside before ITV invited them back to be part of Casa Amor. Now they’re both in the main villa pretending like none of this ever happened but it’s all entirely fake and ITV know about it. Viewers deserve to know it’s all a huge sham.”

We have reached out to ITV for comment.

Lauren was in a couple with Harrison. Picture: ITV

This week, viewers witnessed was was supposedly Lauren and Ty's first proper conversation. Ty said: “I feel like I’ve not really spoken to you. I feel like I’ve been catching eyes with you but I’ve not really had chance to speak to you.

Giggling, Lauren replied: "Yeah I know."

As this was before she and Harrison ended things, he asked: "Are you still open? You knew that was coming. Obviously you’re an attractive girl."

The tabloid source has also said: "Ty and Lauren don’t live far from each other at home and they continued seeing each other after the dry run week.

"It was so awkward how the episode made out like they’d never met before. I think it’s really important viewers know they’re being duped."

