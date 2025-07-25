Love Island's Lauren defends Harrison over Women's Aid statement

25 July 2025, 16:03

Lauren's promo image and talking to Harrison.
Love Island's Lauren responds to Harrison being called out by Women's Aid. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Islander Lauren Wood speaks out for the first time about Harrison and the other boys' behaviour being called out by Women's Aid.

Lauren Wood has responded to the Women's Aid statement, regarding Harrison Solomon and the other Love Island boys behaviour in the villa, saying that it had been "blown out of proportion".

The Women's Aid statement came after widespread disapproval from fans, particularly towards Harrison after he slept with Lauren. In a conversation with Toni the next day, he revealed his feelings for Toni, without mentioning he’d been intimate with Lauren. So Toni chose him, which left Lauren upset and in tears.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, joined by Harrison, the islander who had been dumped last week was asked how she felt about the charity's statement.

She responded: "I think it was blown out of proportion. He’s made a mistake, but everyone makes mistakes, like he’s gone about it in the wrong way. He knows he’s done wrong."

Lauren stands out the Love Island villa.
Lauren believes Women's Aid comment was "blown out of proportion". Picture: ITV

She continued: "I think it was just the timing of everything. But like he said, he’s not a bad person. Everyone in the villa knows that and that’s why it upset me the whole situation so much because I knew deep down he never meant it in a malicious way."

"He would never want to hurt someone, he just unfortunately didn’t communicate with me how he felt and it’s a shame he’s been portrayed in this way, because that’s just not him. And obviously for his family to see that it’s just not nice when they know him properly, know that that isn’t him as a person."

Harrison added: "I think people in the villa as well knew that I wasn't– I'm not a nasty person. I got on well with everyone in there, the girls, the boys. So I feel like they saw the true Harrison, but obviously I think the way I went about things in the villa and obviously the situation in itself I just handled so wrong."

"Obviously I apologise for that. So I can see where the backlash has been coming from, obviously take full accountability for it."

Lauren and Harrison chatting at the firepit.
Harrison takes "full accountability for" his behaviour. . Picture: ITV

It important to clarify, the statement issued by Women's Aid last week, was directed towards the 'misogyny and sexism' in the villa shown from all the boys since the show started - not just Harrison's behaviour.

However, it was his actions last week involving Lauren and Toni that sparked the charity to comment.

The full statement shared with The Tab reads:

In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships. As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them.

Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.

Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.

- Women's Aid to The Tab

In response to the statement, Love Island told Capital FM that all behaviour in the villa is monitored 24/7 and pointed to their duty of care procedure which clearly states islanders undergo training before the show.

This training and guidance includes "a range of topics to include mutually respectful behaviour in relationships, behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour and language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, and microaggressions before they meet their fellow Islanders".

