Love Island's Lauren and Harrison's recent break up takes a messy turn

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren have been making sly digs at one another on social media. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Zoe Adams

Lauren and Harrison confirmed they split in November but it doesn't seem as amicable as they originally told fans.

Love Island couple Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon announced to all their fans in November they were breaking up.

After a complicated start to their relationship, which saw Harrison play two girls in the famous Mallorca villa, the couple decided their love was worth a real shot in the outside world. However, sadly, just three months later they have split.

Confirming the separation on Instagram, both Lauren and Harrison insisted they had parted ways "amicably" and that there was no "bad blood between them". Although, recent social media swipes at one another suggests differently.

Just days after their split announcement, they've both taken part in a trend where you call out your ex for something you didn't like about them.

Love Island's Harrison had fans questioning him when he jumped on board this social media trend. Picture: Harrison Solomon/TikTok

Posting on TikTok, Harrison shared a picture of himself and wrote: "Nah babe I still fancy you, it's just the fact you reached for your vape before you brushed your teeth kinda threw me off."

He captioned the post: "Just a trend guys, can't relate #fyp."

Lauren, also jumped on the trend and posted her own video and wrote: "Nah babe I still fancy you it's just that when you take longer to get ready than me it throws me off."

Of course, it didn't take fans much convincing to believe these two were talking about one another in their social media digs.

Love Island's Lauren responded with her own take on the trend. Picture: Lauren Wood/TikTok

In an attempt to defend himself, Harrison commented that his video was obviously not about Lauren as she doesn't vape.

The reality TV star then posted another video shortly after, encouraging everyone to get in contact with their ex. Singing to Henry Moodie's 'Ten Year's Time' he wrote: "This is your sign to break no contact."

Lauren and Harrison met on Love Island when he went over to Casa Amor. They had an instant connection but he also had a strong bond with Toni back in the original villa.

Going against the odds, Harrison left the villa voluntarily when Lauren was dumped as they attempted to give their romance a real chance.

