Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

28 August 2025, 16:17 | Updated: 28 August 2025, 16:22

Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa
Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa. Picture: Instagram / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island winner Cach Mercer told us about seeing Lauren Wood at the reunion, and what she revealed about her relationship with Harrison Solomon.

Footballer Harrison Solomon left Love Island series 12 in a huge declaration of his feelings for dog walker Lauren Wood, as he quit the show a day after she'd been dumped from the villa.

Love Island fans have been convinced Harrison still liked show winner Toni Laites, who he had been in a love triangle with before leaving. Fans even caught him accidentally calling Lauren Toni during a live stream.

Then, when Lauren turned up to the Love Island reunion alone, split speculation began to run wild. But it was revealed Harrison didn't make it due to being double booked.

Now, after a chat with Love Island winner Cach Mercer, we have an update on Lauren and Harrison's relationship.

Harrison and Lauren on their staycation
Harrison and Lauren on their staycation. Picture: Instagram

Despite split speculation, Cach told us: "I did see Lauren at the reunion party and she said they're going strong, so all the best to them and yeah, they're doing well."

Lauren and Harrison have also put the rumours to bed, as they've shared pictures and videos from a weekend break they recently shared together.

Posting to her Instagram, Lauren shared some loved-up snaps saying: "Perfect break away." Fellow Casa girl, Lucy Quinn, commented: "So cute love use." Harrison also shared a video documenting their stay.

Love Island's Harry and Cach re-enact wildest diss of the season

Harrison and Lauren met during Casa Amor, where their connection was instant. However when they returned to the main villa, it was clear Harrison had unfinished business with Toni Laites, who he was with before Casa.

The three of them entered a turbulent love triangle which was made even more complicated when Harrison started getting intimate with Lauren. But in the end, Lauren's journey was cut short when bombshell Angel Swift entered the villa and coupled up with Ty Isherwood, meaning Lauren was single and dumped from the island.

Lauren begged Harrison to leave with her, and after sleeping on his decision he chose to walk out of the villa.

