Love Island's Lauren speaks out after Harrison's date with Samie Elishi

27 November 2025, 12:25

Lauren Wood has spoken out about her split from Harrison Solomon amid Samie Elishi dating rumours
Lauren Wood has spoken out about her split from Harrison Solomon amid Samie Elishi dating rumours. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 12's Lauren Wood has spoken out after ex Harrison Solomon was seen getting close to series 9's Samie Elishi in Dubai.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just two weeks after Love Island's Lauren and Harrison publicly announced they had split, Harrison was seen cosying up to series nine and All Stars contestant Samie at a bar in Dubai.

An onlooker said that the pair were "oblivious to other revellers" and looked "really into each other". They added: "Now we know why Harrison gave poor Lauren the elbow so quickly. But her upset will be nothing compared to her devastation over knowing he’s moved on so quickly."

The source continued: "Harrison and Samie didn’t realise they’d been spotted on their secret date in Dubai. They didn’t take their eyes off each other."

Now, for the first time since Harrison and Samie's 'date' was revealed, Lauren has spoken out.

Read more: Love Island's Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Cam Whitnall make first public appearance together

Lauren begging Harrison to leave Love Island with her
Lauren begged Harrison to leave the Love Island villa with her. Picture: ITV
Lauren and Harrison at the NTAs 2025
Lauren and Harrison at the NTAs 2025. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to the tabloids on The Beauty Awards 2025 red carpet, Lauren said for her it's too soon for her to be back on the market. She said: "It’s only been a couple of weeks [that I’ve been single], I’m just focusing on myself."

The 26 year old added: "I think right now we’ve gone our separate ways, we’re still friends, we’re mutual but we’re both on our own journeys.

"Of course it’s obviously sad, we came out of the experience together. It’s such a surreal experience and we had each other through it but I’m grateful for the memories that we’ve made together."

Despite Harrison's recent rendezvous with Samie, Lauren insisted: "Obviously he meant a lot to me and he still does mean a lot to me, he means a lot."

Lauren Wood attends The Beauty Awards 2025
Lauren Wood attends The Beauty Awards 2025. Picture: Getty
Harrison and Lauren addressed their split via IG stories
Harrison and Lauren addressed their split via IG stories. Picture: Instagram

Lauren didn't shut down a possible reunion between her and Harrison, as she said: "Who knows what will happen in the future, what is meant to be will be, I’m a firm believer in that."

However, on rumours that he could be heading for Love Island All Stars 2026, she said she'd be "gutted". "Obviously he’s on his own now, I would be obviously gutted.

"It’s never nice to see anyone that you love on another TV show.“But at the end of the day he’s single, it’s up to him what he does with his life.“But obviously it would never be nice to see another person that they like be on TV," she said.

The fitness influencer said she "definitely" wouldn't go back on Love Island as she said she's now focused on growing her career.

Read more reality TV news here:

Love Island's Harrison & Lauren get put on the spot in 'Who Said That?' | Capital

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Samie Elishi [left] Harrison and Lauren in Love Island [right]

Love Island's Harrison 'dating' another Islander two weeks after Lauren split

Cam is Tasha's first boyfriend since she split from Andrew

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri and boyfriend Cam Whitnall make first public appearance together
Love Island's Harrison and Lauren have been making sly digs at one another on social media

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison's recent break up takes a messy turn

Amy Hart outside the Love Island villa and pictured with her husband with a baby sonogram.

Love Island's Amy Hart pregnant with second child after two heartbreaking miscarriages

Hot On Capital

Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie

Wicked: For Good director reveals rule-breaking scene he fought to keep in the movie

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Aitch and Shona McGarty together on I'm A Celeb 2025

Aitch's manager responds to Shona McGarty I'm A Celeb romance speculation

Who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, previous roles and more

Who is Holly in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, past roles and where she's from

Mr. Whatsit's true identity and sinister plan explained

Who is Mr. Whatsit in Stranger Things 5? His true identity and terrifying plan explained

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

MAFS UK's Davide breaks silence on Keye wanting to get back together

Here's the Tv schedule for I'm A Celeb 2025

How long is I'm A Celebrity on tonight? 2025 schedule revealed

Wicked: For Good director defends splitting Wicked into two movies

Wicked: For Good director explains why he split Wicked into two movies following criticism

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 6 comes out

Stranger Things 5 release time on Netflix and when it comes out in your country

Stranger Things 5 release time – here's exactly when Volume 1 comes out

Wicked: For Good director defends adding new songs following backlash

Wicked: For Good director defends adding new songs following backlash

Vogue Williams and Ruby Wax had a candid chat about cosmetic treatments on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celeb's Vogue Williams praised for honest cosmetic treatment admission

I'm A Celeb fans want to know if Angry Ginge is single

Does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend? I'm A Celeb star's relationship status revealed

Wicked's Michelle Yeoh originally turned down Madame Morrible because she doesn't "sing"

Wicked's Michelle Yeoh originally turned down Madame Morrible because she doesn't "sing"

I'm A Celebrity fees and salaries have been revealed

How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity? Cast fees and salaries revealed

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo improvised emotional Glinda and Elphaba goodbye scene

Wicked: For Good's devastating 'door scene' was improvised by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Aitch I'm A Celeb promo image and posing for a selfie.

Who is Aitch? I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age, sister and if he has a girlfriend revealed
I'm A Celeb's Aitch's 'secret girlfriend' revealed

Does Aitch have a girlfriend? His 'secret' breakup revealed

Wicked: For Good director explains why he scrapped original "darker" ending

Wicked: For Good director explains why he scrapped "darker" ending

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec reveal how Shona McGarty 'smuggled in' air freshener

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec reveal how Shona McGarty smuggled air freshener into camp

More Movies & TV News

How to watch Wicked: For Good online via streaming

When will Wicked: For Good be on streaming? How to watch online

I'm A Celebrity filming delayed as camp evacuated due to brutal storm

I'm A Celebrity stars evacuated from camp due to brutal storm and floods

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

Every actress who auditioned for Elphaba in the Wicked movie

What does Glinda whisper to Elphaba? Wicked: For Good director explains final shot

What does Glinda whisper to Elphaba? Wicked: For Good director explains final shot

Can Glinda do magic? Wicked: For Good director explains why he changed the ending

Can Glinda do magic? Ariana Grande explains Wicked: For Good's surprise ending

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton