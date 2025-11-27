Love Island's Lauren speaks out after Harrison's date with Samie Elishi

Lauren Wood has spoken out about her split from Harrison Solomon amid Samie Elishi dating rumours. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 12's Lauren Wood has spoken out after ex Harrison Solomon was seen getting close to series 9's Samie Elishi in Dubai.

Just two weeks after Love Island's Lauren and Harrison publicly announced they had split, Harrison was seen cosying up to series nine and All Stars contestant Samie at a bar in Dubai.

An onlooker said that the pair were "oblivious to other revellers" and looked "really into each other". They added: "Now we know why Harrison gave poor Lauren the elbow so quickly. But her upset will be nothing compared to her devastation over knowing he’s moved on so quickly."

The source continued: "Harrison and Samie didn’t realise they’d been spotted on their secret date in Dubai. They didn’t take their eyes off each other."

Now, for the first time since Harrison and Samie's 'date' was revealed, Lauren has spoken out.

Lauren begged Harrison to leave the Love Island villa with her. Picture: ITV

Lauren and Harrison at the NTAs 2025. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to the tabloids on The Beauty Awards 2025 red carpet, Lauren said for her it's too soon for her to be back on the market. She said: "It’s only been a couple of weeks [that I’ve been single], I’m just focusing on myself."

The 26 year old added: "I think right now we’ve gone our separate ways, we’re still friends, we’re mutual but we’re both on our own journeys.

"Of course it’s obviously sad, we came out of the experience together. It’s such a surreal experience and we had each other through it but I’m grateful for the memories that we’ve made together."

Despite Harrison's recent rendezvous with Samie, Lauren insisted: "Obviously he meant a lot to me and he still does mean a lot to me, he means a lot."

Lauren Wood attends The Beauty Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

Harrison and Lauren addressed their split via IG stories. Picture: Instagram

Lauren didn't shut down a possible reunion between her and Harrison, as she said: "Who knows what will happen in the future, what is meant to be will be, I’m a firm believer in that."

However, on rumours that he could be heading for Love Island All Stars 2026, she said she'd be "gutted". "Obviously he’s on his own now, I would be obviously gutted.

"It’s never nice to see anyone that you love on another TV show.“But at the end of the day he’s single, it’s up to him what he does with his life.“But obviously it would never be nice to see another person that they like be on TV," she said.

The fitness influencer said she "definitely" wouldn't go back on Love Island as she said she's now focused on growing her career.

