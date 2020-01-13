Where To Get Love Island Host Laura Whitmore’s Floral Playsuit

13 January 2020, 10:50 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 11:25

Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore wore a stunning floral playsuit to launch the new winter series.

Laura Whitmore kicked off Love Island on 12 January in a gorgeous, floral jacquard playsuit which was embroidered with a yellow and purple design.

The stunning one-piece commanded attention as she strutted into the new South African villa to meet the contestants, and got us dreaming of summer already.

Where Is Winter Love Island Filmed? And Can You Stay In The Villa? Details Revealed

Laura Whitmore's playsuit was loved by Love Island viewers
Laura Whitmore's playsuit was loved by Love Island viewers. Picture: Laura Whitmore/Instagram

The playsuit featured flute sleeves and a belted waist, displaying the Irish TV star’s toned physique.

But where is Laura’s playsuit from?

The pretty ensemble is from luxury womenswear brand Hasan Hejazi and costs £189.

Fans loved the 34-year-old’s outfit, with many taking to Twitter in the hope of finding out where it was from.

Laura Whitmore's playsuit is by Hasan Hejazi
Laura Whitmore's playsuit is by Hasan Hejazi. Picture: ITV2

“I need that playsuit Laura Whitmore is wearing on Love Island,” one person wrote, as another said: “@thewhitmore need the playsuit details ASAP please.”

“Okay where is @thewhitmore playsuit from?” Tweeted one viewer, as a fourth tweeted: “Can I couple up with Laura Whitmore’s playsuit?”

Laura Whitmore's outfits have impressed so far on Love Island
Laura Whitmore's outfits have impressed so far on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

The day before, Laura wore a similar style of outfit for promotional shots of the show, opting for a pale pink, matching shirt and linen shorts from Net A Porter.

Both garments featured white floral stitching designs while the blouse had ruffled balloon sleeves, clearly a favourite silhouette of the ITV host.

Laura has taken over from Caroline Flack for the 2020 winter series, and viewers were thoroughly impressed with the new host of the show.

