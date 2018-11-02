Love Island's Laura Crane Rushed To Hospital & Battling Life Threatening Illness

2 November 2018, 13:23 | Updated: 2 November 2018, 13:26

Love Island's Laura Crane has been rushed to hospital and is being treated for 'sepsis' AKA blood poisoning and is updating the world from her hospital bed- we're sending her all of our love whilst she recovers!

Love Island's Laura Crane has been rushed to hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with sepsis, a life threatening illness caused by an infection in the body, and she's been documenting her journey since being rushed there on Instagram.

Love Island’s Ellie Brown Confirms New Romance With Joey Essex

Laura Crane posts from her hospital bed about wanting to leave
Laura Crane posts from her hospital bed about wanting to leave. Picture: Instagram
Laura Crane posts photos from her hospital room after being diagnosed with Sepsis
Laura Crane posts photos from her hospital room after being diagnosed with Sepsis. Picture: Instagram

A spokesperson for the 23-year-old reality star and professional surfer told a tabloid: “Laura is sadly quite unwell. She was rushed in on Tuesday and they quickly diagnosed sepsis".

"It’s taking time to control her temperature and rid her blood of the infection, but it had spread quite rapidly."

View this post on Instagram

Autumn ...

A post shared by Laura Crane. (@lauraloucrane) on

The Love Island star, who briefly dated co-star Jack Fowler after the show finished, added it was a very 'scary' time that and that her family are praying for a speedy recovery, as are we!

One cryptic post seemed to throw shade at certain friends who hadn't contacted her since she fell ill, and we wonder if she's hinting at any of her fellow islanders...

Laura Crane throws shade at 'friends' who haven't contacted her since hospital
Laura Crane throws shade at 'friends' who haven't contacted her since hospital. Picture: Instagram

Although her illness is incredibly serious, she seems in good spirits from her social media posts, so hopefully she'll be back up and on the board again in no time.

