Love Island’s Laura Anderson & Paul Knops Had To Be Kept Apart After Attending The Same Party

Paul Knops and Laura Anderson almost had an awkward run-in. Picture: Instagram

The former couple tried their best not to cross paths at the same event last night.

Love Island’s Laura Anderson and Paul Knops asked to be kept apart after the former couple ended up at the same event last night.

Although the couple split after just two months together, they didn’t end things on the best of terms so things got awkward when they ended up at the same party last night.

A source told OK!, “Paul turned up with a friend, came in, saw her instantly and asked to be moved inside.

“Laura was surrounded by friends in the main party in the terrace. Judging from what he’s said recently, it’s not too much of a surprise.”

When the couple split, Paul made no secret of the fact things didn’t end well, saying “We are not friends.

“I suffered a backlash because of it. I took it because she was very much liked but it was unfair. People blamed me of using her. How did I use her? We went on the same show. Laura wouldn’t have come second without me and vice versa."

Eeek. Sounds like these two won’t be making friends any time soon…

