Who is Love Island's Kyra Lizama? All Stars bombshell’s age, series, ethnicity and ex-boyfriend

Meet Love Island USA's Kyra who is on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Kyra Lizama is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her original series.

Things are getting a big shake up on Love Island All Stars as six American bombshells have entered the villa in a Casa Amor-style twist.

One of those USA stars joining the UK All Stars is Kyra Lizama who made her Love Island debut in 2021 on the third series in America. She made it all the way to the final on her season, coming second with her now ex Will Moncada.

So this time around, she's said: "From first hand experience, I know that Love Island works. I know the Love Island Gods can bring me love as I did find love the first time in the US. I love a good accent. Everyone there is my type!"

As Kyra looks for her perfect British gentleman, here's everything you should know about the islander.

Kyra Lizama is a bombshell on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Kyra Lizama?

The American bombshell is 28 years old. When she first appeared on Love Island USA in 2021, Kyra was 24.

Where is Love Island's Kyra Lizama from?

Kyra is from Honolulu, Hawaii.

What series of Love Island USA was Kyra Lizama on?

Kyra Lizama was an Islander on Season 3 of Love Island USA. She entered the villa on Day 1 and was crowned the runner-up alongside Will Moncada on Day 40.

Kyra was crowned runner-up with Will on Love Island USA series 3. Picture: CBS

Why did Love Island USA's Kyra and Will split?

Just three months after production wrapped on Love Island USA, Kyra announced that they had split.

She shared a statement to her Instagram story saying: "There has been a lot of speculation regarding my relationship status recently. I have been taking time for myself, until I was ready to make things public.

"I feel that I owe you all an explanation because I would not be where I am without the Love Island supporters."

Later, Will also shared a statement saying he was "grateful" to have met Kyra, adding: "Like every relationship, there is a risk that things won’t work out, and unfortunately, that was our case."

Kyra and Will on Love Island USA series 3. Picture: CBS

What is Love Island's Kyra Lizama Instagram?

You'll find Kyra looking stun here: @kyralizama

