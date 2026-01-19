Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's shared history explained

19 January 2026, 21:00

Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's All Stars promo images.
Konnor and AJ have both shared their romantic past. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker have a surprising romantic history - here's everything they'd said about it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars' latest bombshells, Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker, revealed their surprising romantic past less than 24 hours into their All Stars stint.

The arrival of new bombshells has been keeping the OG cast on their toes. So far we've seen Scott van-der-Sluis, Samie Elishi, Konnor, and AJ enter the villa. However, amid the chaos, it's been revealed that Konnor and AJ actually have some shared history, and maybe some unfinished business...

Once the pair had settled into the villa, they both separately spilled their past. Here's what they revealed.

AJ pictured with Jess.
AJ revealed to the girls her past connection with Konnor. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Konnor and AJ?

When AJ arrived on Love Island All Stars, she admitted to the girls that she had a bit of a romantic past with Konnor, one of the bombshells she'd entered the villa with.

She revealed: "Me and Konnor have kissed in a club, we really vibed on a night out."

Meanwhile, Konnor shared a similar story with the boys, saying: "We had a kiss, there was a bit of back and fourth, messaging and stuff after on Insta but it was a few days.

“It wasn’t anything deep deep, but she seems like a nice girl."

Konnor pictured laughing in All Stars villa.
Konnor told the boys a similar story about his history with AJ. Picture: ITV

Despite their past connection, it seems AJ and Konnor are pursuing other romantic connections. In the same conversation with the girls, AJ also confessed that she knew Jack Keating from “just meeting on nights out" but said she had her sights set on Shaq Muhammad and Charlie Frederick.

Konnor entered the villa after the second recoupling of the season had finished and was given the power to steal a girl of his choice from one of the boys. He chose Millie Court, which left Charlie single.

Newly single Charlie then joined Ciaran Davies (who was also single) on a date with two more bombshells. Enter, AJ and Samie who shared a three-way kiss with Ciaran during a game of 'Truth or Dare'.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Samie Elishi's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Samie Elishi's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Konnor Ewudzi All Star's promo picture and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

AJ Bunker All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' AJ Bunker's age, ex-boyfriend, real name and what series she’s from

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9

Why Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating's daughter and ex-girlfriend revealed

Who did Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating have a baby with?

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid even more this year

How much are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast paid?

Casey O'Gorman was quick to respond to Samie Elishi on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Casey called "messy" for response to Samie going on All Stars

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022

Jesy Nelson and partner Zion Foster reportedly split after twins' SMA diagnosis

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Perrie has announced the birth of her second baby!

Perrie Edwards announces birth of her second baby with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Love Island's Shaq All Stars promo image and pictured posing with ex Tanya.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq finally reveals real reason for Tanya split

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"
People We Meet on Vacation's promo image and a screenshot from the movie.

People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'
Molly-Mae pictured posing and a screenshot from Behind It All.

Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis defends fourth show appearance after All Stars backlash

Molly-Mae Hague at her Amazon Prime season 2 premiere and pictured in 2019 walking into the villa.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island and what season is she from?

Tommy Fury pictured at Wimbledon 2025 and on Love Island in 2019.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

More Movies & TV News

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton