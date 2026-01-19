Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's shared history explained

Konnor and AJ have both shared their romantic past. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker have a surprising romantic history - here's everything they'd said about it.



Love Island All Stars' latest bombshells, Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker, revealed their surprising romantic past less than 24 hours into their All Stars stint.

The arrival of new bombshells has been keeping the OG cast on their toes. So far we've seen Scott van-der-Sluis, Samie Elishi, Konnor, and AJ enter the villa. However, amid the chaos, it's been revealed that Konnor and AJ actually have some shared history, and maybe some unfinished business...

Once the pair had settled into the villa, they both separately spilled their past. Here's what they revealed.

AJ revealed to the girls her past connection with Konnor. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Konnor and AJ?

When AJ arrived on Love Island All Stars, she admitted to the girls that she had a bit of a romantic past with Konnor, one of the bombshells she'd entered the villa with.

She revealed: "Me and Konnor have kissed in a club, we really vibed on a night out."

Meanwhile, Konnor shared a similar story with the boys, saying: "We had a kiss, there was a bit of back and fourth, messaging and stuff after on Insta but it was a few days.

“It wasn’t anything deep deep, but she seems like a nice girl."

Konnor told the boys a similar story about his history with AJ. Picture: ITV

Despite their past connection, it seems AJ and Konnor are pursuing other romantic connections. In the same conversation with the girls, AJ also confessed that she knew Jack Keating from “just meeting on nights out" but said she had her sights set on Shaq Muhammad and Charlie Frederick.

Konnor entered the villa after the second recoupling of the season had finished and was given the power to steal a girl of his choice from one of the boys. He chose Millie Court, which left Charlie single.

Newly single Charlie then joined Ciaran Davies (who was also single) on a date with two more bombshells. Enter, AJ and Samie who shared a three-way kiss with Ciaran during a game of 'Truth or Dare'.

