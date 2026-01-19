Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

19 January 2026, 21:00

Konnor Ewudzi All Star's promo picture and pictured posing.
Konnor Ewudzi is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Konnor Ewudzi is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi returned to the villa for another chance at love, hoping to find a girl who will "match his energy" on Love Island All Stars.

Konnor made his Love Island debut on series 11 in 2024. He made a dramatic bombshell entrance and swiftly coupled up with Grace Jackson, stealing her from Joey Essex. After the pair split, he recoupled with Lolly Hart, but they were later dumped from the villa.

Before his All Stars appearance, Konnor revealed he hoped to find a "serious connection" as he turns 30 soon and is ready to settle down.

So, as Konnor looks for love in the South African villa, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Konnor Ewudzi pictured posing on stairs.
Konnor Ewudzi is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi?

Konnor is 30 years old. He first entered the Love Island villa two years ago when he was 28 years old.

Where is Love Island's Konnor from?

He is from the seaside county of Cornwall.

What season of Love Island was Konnor Ewudzi on?

Konnor first appeared on Love Island series 11 in 2024. On day 3, he made his bombshell entrance alongside Matilda Draper and quickly coupled up with Grace, stealing her from Joey Essex at the time.

After they split, he went on to couple up with Lolly, however days ahead of the final, they were dumped from the villa.

Konnor Ewudzi's Love Island 2024 promo image.
Konnor Ewudzi's appeared on Love Island in 2024. Picture: ITV

What happened between Konnor Ewudzi and Lolly Hart?

Following their exit from the villa, both Konnor and Lolly revealed on Aftersun that they were not longer an item. They said that they were "just friends" who would plan to "go on nights out together".

Who is Konnor's ex-girlfriend?

Although Konnor hasn't been publicly linked to anyone since he was first on Love Island, he revealed his surprising past with fellow bombshell AJ Bunker.

Konnor told the boys that they had kissed while on a night. Despite sharing a few DMs after they met, he said "it wasn’t anything deep" and that she seemed like a "nice girl".

What is Love Island's Konnor's Instagram?

You can follow Konnor here: @konnorewudzi

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Latest Love Island News

Samie Elishi's All Stars promo image and pictured smiling.

Love Island All Stars' Samie Elishi's age, ex-boyfriend and what series she’s from

Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi and AJ Bunker's shared history explained

AJ Bunker All Stars promo image and pictured posing.

Love Island All Stars' AJ Bunker's age, ex-boyfriend, real name and what series she’s from

Here's what happened with Tom and Samie after Love Island season 9

Why Love Island's Samie Elishi and Tom Clare split

Love Island All Stars Jack Keating's daughter and ex-girlfriend revealed

Who did Love Island All Stars' Jack Keating have a baby with?

Hot On Capital

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Love Island All Stars cast are getting paid even more this year

How much are the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast paid?

Casey O'Gorman was quick to respond to Samie Elishi on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Casey called "messy" for response to Samie going on All Stars

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard faces criticism over "offensive" joke in SNL monologue

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022

Jesy Nelson and partner Zion Foster reportedly split after twins' SMA diagnosis

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Perrie has announced the birth of her second baby!

Perrie Edwards announces birth of her second baby with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Love Island's Shaq All Stars promo image and pictured posing with ex Tanya.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq finally reveals real reason for Tanya split

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"
People We Meet on Vacation's promo image and a screenshot from the movie.

People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's three way kiss with Belle and Leanne

Love Island All Stars first look teases Scott's threeway kiss with Belle and Leanne

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

How to get presale access to Harry Styles' tour for 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'
Molly-Mae pictured posing and a screenshot from Behind It All.

Will there be a Molly-Mae Behind It All season 3?

Love Island Scott van-der-Sluis has promised it 'ends with All Stars'

Love Island's Scott van-der-Sluis defends fourth show appearance after All Stars backlash

Molly-Mae Hague at her Amazon Prime season 2 premiere and pictured in 2019 walking into the villa.

How old was Molly-Mae on Love Island and what season is she from?

Tommy Fury pictured at Wimbledon 2025 and on Love Island in 2019.

How old was Tommy Fury on Love Island and what season was he on?

Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and pictured with Anton Danyluk in 2019.

Love Island's Belle reveals shocking reason why she would want ex Anton in All Stars with her
Belle Hassan's All Stars promo image and Love Island promo image in 2019.

Love Island’s Belle Hassan 'looks so different' after dramatic hair transformation

More Movies & TV News

Whitney, Ciaran, and Millie's All Stars promo images.

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

All the details you need on Love Island's Lochan and Whitney's legal battle

Love Island's Whitney and Lochan's legal battle & 'court case' explained

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Why did Love Island winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root split?

Lucy and Tommy pictured outside the villa and posing in a mirror selfie together.

What happened between Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn?

Sean and Matilda pictured outside the villa in 2024 and smiling together at the fire pit.

Why did Love Island's Sean Stone and Matilda Draper split?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton