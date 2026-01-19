Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Konnor Ewudzi is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Konnor Ewudzi is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including his age and what happened on his series.

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi returned to the villa for another chance at love, hoping to find a girl who will "match his energy" on Love Island All Stars.

Konnor made his Love Island debut on series 11 in 2024. He made a dramatic bombshell entrance and swiftly coupled up with Grace Jackson, stealing her from Joey Essex. After the pair split, he recoupled with Lolly Hart, but they were later dumped from the villa.

Before his All Stars appearance, Konnor revealed he hoped to find a "serious connection" as he turns 30 soon and is ready to settle down.

So, as Konnor looks for love in the South African villa, here's everything you need to know about the islander.

Konnor Ewudzi is looking for love on All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island All Stars' Konnor Ewudzi?

Konnor is 30 years old. He first entered the Love Island villa two years ago when he was 28 years old.

Where is Love Island's Konnor from?

He is from the seaside county of Cornwall.

What season of Love Island was Konnor Ewudzi on?

Konnor first appeared on Love Island series 11 in 2024. On day 3, he made his bombshell entrance alongside Matilda Draper and quickly coupled up with Grace, stealing her from Joey Essex at the time.

After they split, he went on to couple up with Lolly, however days ahead of the final, they were dumped from the villa.

Konnor Ewudzi's appeared on Love Island in 2024. Picture: ITV

What happened between Konnor Ewudzi and Lolly Hart?

Following their exit from the villa, both Konnor and Lolly revealed on Aftersun that they were not longer an item. They said that they were "just friends" who would plan to "go on nights out together".

Who is Konnor's ex-girlfriend?

Although Konnor hasn't been publicly linked to anyone since he was first on Love Island, he revealed his surprising past with fellow bombshell AJ Bunker.

Konnor told the boys that they had kissed while on a night. Despite sharing a few DMs after they met, he said "it wasn’t anything deep" and that she seemed like a "nice girl".

What is Love Island's Konnor's Instagram?

You can follow Konnor here: @konnorewudzi

