Who is Kendall Washington on Love Island Games? Hometown, age and what season he's from

17 September 2025, 01:15

Kendall Washington Love Island Games promo image and pictured at an event.
Who is Kendall Washington on Love Island Games? Hometown, age and what season she's from. Picture: Peacock & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island Games' Kendall Washington? All about the USA star including where he's from and what happened on his season of Love island.

Former Love Island USA star Kendall Washington is on Love Island Games after coming fourth in 2024 with Nicole Jacky.

From his smooth talker ways, to the controversy surrounding his leaked explicit content, Kendall was one of the most memorable characters of the season. He left the villa with Nicole, but their relationship faced major challenges in the midst of the leaked content. Sadly, the pair broke up just days after the reunion aired.

Since appearing on the show, Kendall has enjoyed travelling the world, creating content with fellow islanders like Casey O'Gorman and appearing on the new series of Beyond The Villa with his season 6 co-stars.

Here's everything you need to know about Kendall, now that he's back on your screens.

Kendall Washington and Casey O'Gorman pictured together.
Kendall is good friends with Casey O'Gorman. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Kendall?

Kendall is now 29. He joined season 6 of Love Island USA at 27 years old.

Where is Love Island's Kendall from?

Kendall hometown is the sunny city of San Diego, California, although he currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

Kendall pictured in a blue suit.
Kendall joined season 6 of Love Island USA. Picture: Instagram

When was Kendall first on Love Island?

Kendall made his reality TV debut last year joining Love Island USA season 6. His appearance on the show quickly stirred up mixed feelings amongst fans, some were drawn to his charm and smooth-talking persona, whilst others believed him to be strategic with a game play.

Despite this, he found a connection with fellow islander Nicole Jacky, the loved-up pair made it to the final and finished in fourth place.

Kendall pictured chatting in the villa.
Kendall entered Love Island USA as an original cast member. Picture: YouTube

What happened with Kendall and Nicole?

During the Love Island USA season 6 reunion episode, things seemed rocky between Kendall and Nicole as they were forced to address leaked explicit videos of Kendall that were shared while he was on the show.

Explicit videos of Kendall had been leaked the day of the season 6 finale, with Kendall only able to address it after he left the villa. Returning to socials, he said: "What a way to get my phone back y'all. I just want to address the content that came out from my past."

"That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust," he continued. "It's unfortunate that it's no longer private, but it is what it is."

When they discussed it during the reunion, Nicole revealed that their issues with the content had been caused by Kendall lying to her about when the video had been filmed.

Nicole started by saying: "Obviously the video is not OK. Nobody deserves that. Everyone in the room agrees. That is f----- up."

She then added: "However, I think when you tell somebody you love them, in the moment, when you're telling me about something, you need to be honest.

"Instead of saying it's from years ago, from someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend. And then I find out two days later, from Janae, that it was in the hotel room before you got on the show, to someone on a dating app."

During the reunion, Kendall admitted that he hadn't been honest and just days after the episode aired, it was that revealed that they had split up.

Kendall and Nicole sat together at the Love Island reunion.
The couple split days after season 6 aired on TV. Picture: YouTube

Announcing their split, Kendall told fans on Instagram: "I have decided to end things with Nicole. It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship."

Nicole then followed up with her own emotional message, telling fans: "I’m struggling mentally and all I ask for is privacy during this time."

What is Kendall doing now?

Kendall has recently appeared on the new series of Beyond The Villa, which followed the lives of his season 6 co-stars a year after Love Island USA aired.

In an episode Kendall shared: "Last time I spoke with Nicole was when we broke up. We walked off stage and I flew back to Dallas.

He continued: "I started working, and we tried to talk things through… And then the reunion aired."

In the programme his ex Nicole revealed she was single and had been having "so much fun" since her breakup with Kendall.

What's Love Island's Kendall's Instagram?

His Instagram is here: @kendallwashington

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

