Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight Hits Back At Trolls Over Recent Nose Job

3 December 2018, 16:49

Kendall Rae Knight Hits Back At Trolls Over Nose Job. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kendall Rae Knight shocked fans when she revealed she underwent a rhinoplasty procedure in November.

Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight has now hit back at trolls who criticised her new nose job, revealing she has struggled to breathe through her left nostril for years.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday (Dec 2), the ex-Islander insisted her decision was not influenced by the reality show and it was not something that was made “lightly or quickly”.

The reality star showed her 839K followers her room stay at Elite Cosmetic Surgery based in Turkey and expressed she had been planning the surgery since she was a teenager.

Kendall showed off her pool and view on Instagram Stories
Kendall showed off her pool and view on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

Showing off her new nose in a selfie, the TV personality stressed she is not glamourising cosmetic surgery and this is her first surgical experience.

Your damned if you do, your damned if you don’t..so do what makes you content in life because at the end of the day, your inner happiness is all that matters✨ - So last week it came out in the press that I’ve had a bump removed from my nose a few of months ago (not a couple of weeks ago)☺ I’ve never denied this or done this in secret as all my close friends and family had known I was planning on doing this for years and they saw me through it all. I have had so many questions about it so thought I would answer these and put up a few stories about my little nose journey and why I wanted it doing. Firstly I would like to say I did this for personal reasons only as I haven’t been happy with my nose for many years now, along with the fact I struggled to breath through my left nostril so decided to go ahead with the procedure. This is not a decision I made lightly or quickly and want to stress I am not trying to glamourise cosmetic surgery as I have never had any form of surgery before!!! I just wanted to share this as I’m not hiding the fact I’ve had it done as I’m a very open and honest person. I wanted to keep my results very subtle, natural and successful by opening up my left nostril passage☺ for this I did my research and decided on @elitecosmeticsurgery who gave the the most amazing care from start to finish!! Everyone in this day and age has such strong opinions on surgery so I expect both the positive and negative that will come.. but before you tell me ‘you’ve ruined your face’🙄etc..which is the kinder of the comments haha..think about the words you’re about to use. I have made this decision for myself only and if I’m honest I have never been in a happier, more content place in my life. If you have any questions regarding the procedure I’ve had done contact myself or @elitecosmeticsurgery ✨✨

Kendall added: “I just wanted to share this as I’m not hiding the fact I’ve had it done as I’m a very open and honest person. I wanted to keep my results very subtle, natural and successful by opening up my left nostril passage.”

Despite the negativity, the Boohoo ambassador remains positive by stating: “I have made this decision for myself only and if I’m honest I have never been happier, more content place in my life.”

She ended by tagging the surgery telling fans if they had any questions regarding the procedure to get in contact.

