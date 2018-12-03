Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight Hits Back At Trolls Over Recent Nose Job

Kendall Rae Knight Hits Back At Trolls Over Nose Job. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kendall Rae Knight shocked fans when she revealed she underwent a rhinoplasty procedure in November.

Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight has now hit back at trolls who criticised her new nose job, revealing she has struggled to breathe through her left nostril for years.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday (Dec 2), the ex-Islander insisted her decision was not influenced by the reality show and it was not something that was made “lightly or quickly”.

The reality star showed her 839K followers her room stay at Elite Cosmetic Surgery based in Turkey and expressed she had been planning the surgery since she was a teenager.

Kendall showed off her pool and view on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

Showing off her new nose in a selfie, the TV personality stressed she is not glamourising cosmetic surgery and this is her first surgical experience.

Kendall added: “I just wanted to share this as I’m not hiding the fact I’ve had it done as I’m a very open and honest person. I wanted to keep my results very subtle, natural and successful by opening up my left nostril passage.”

Despite the negativity, the Boohoo ambassador remains positive by stating: “I have made this decision for myself only and if I’m honest I have never been happier, more content place in my life.”

She ended by tagging the surgery telling fans if they had any questions regarding the procedure to get in contact.

