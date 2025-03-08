Exclusive

Love Island's Kaz delivers empowering message in time for International Women's Day

8 March 2025, 06:00 | Updated: 8 March 2025, 12:08

Kaz Crossley talks female empowerment
Kaz Crossley talks female empowerment. Picture: Instagram / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Kaz Crossley spoke about the public response to her time on Love Island All Stars.

If your looking to inspired this International Women's Day (March 8), or any other day, you're in the right place!

Following her stint on Love Island All Stars, which she left alongside Montel McKenzie, Kaz Crossley came into Capital to give us all the tea on her second Love Island journey.

We broke to news to her that after that Ronnie kiss, Amy Hart had dubbed her 'Turbo Kaz' on The Morning After Podcast, which spurred her on to reflect on what other people had said about her first few days in the villa.

"My opinion is me, as a women, it's just seen so differently. Like I'm the one getting called, 'thirsty' or 'desperate' or 'turbo' or what ever, when Ronnie was actually the one interested in me."

Kaz Crossley joined us at Capital
Kaz Crossley joined us at Capital. Picture: Global

She really clocked y'all there as during the show viewers were writing things on X like, "I've seen thirsty before but Kaz unlocked a new level this season, like girl get it together, you are leng, act like it," and, "Kaz is never beating the thirsty allegations".

But she explained: "My vibe in the villa was very much like, I'm here to do Love Island and have the experience."

Some viewers understood Kaz's wavelength with one saying on X: "Kaz was a city girl and played love island the way it should be played, she didn’t deserve this"

Kaz on All Stars
Kaz on All Stars. Picture: ITV

For this International Women's Day, Kaz is celebrating with her community Combat Collective as they're hosting an IWD Self-Defence Seminar with ADCC Champion Ffion Davies.

Talking about about Combat Collective, Kaz said: "I started it in a time of my life where I was looking for that vice. Finding muay thai and that sport really helped my mental health battles and then also what it does for your physical health, I just loved it so much.

"And being able to introduce that to other women has become my passion."

Since her first Love Island stint, Kaz has overcome a lot with her being arrested in Dubai following an ex boyfriend leaking an incriminating video of her from 2020. The stress of the situation led to her falling into dark mental turmoil and even developing alopecia.

But she has come out the other side and is thriving in 2025 and sporting a chic blonde pixie cut, the physical representation of her new era.

Love Island's Kaz opens up on Alopecia struggles

The CC founder added: "Female empowerment just comes from yourself anyway. So you need to be able to fully believe in yourself and be living life to your fullest potential, not feeling that self doubt and insecurity.

"And then once you've hit that you can give it to other women and I feel like I'm there now."

