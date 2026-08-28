Love Island’s Kavan breaks silence on body shaming comments

Love Island’s Kavan breaks silence on body shaming comments. Picture: Instagram & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island’s Kavan Murphy has responded to recent comments about his weight after leaving the villa.

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Since leaving the villa, Love Island's Kavan Murphy has been subject to harsh body shamming comments about his weight.

When Kavan walked in the Love Island villa he quickly captured the attention of Jasmine Müller. Over the following weeks they built a strong connection, which was was put to the test during Casa Amor. Ultimately they finished in second place and seem more loved up than ever on the outside world.

Following Kavan's time in the villa, viewers commented online about his physique. Now he's addressed this for the first time.

Love Island's Kavan and Jasmine finished in second place. Picture: ITV

In a recent TikTok vlog, Kavan spent the day with his brother Aidan Murphy, they got a haircut, went to the gym, did some shopping, and had a Nando's. During their visit to the gym, Kavan addressed the comments he's been getting about his weight.

Before doing some reps, he said: "This is for everyone that's saying I've lost too much weight in the villa, yeah, I can still chuck 40s [kg dumbbells]. I want to get 4 reps. Telling me I'm too much of a twig."

His response comes after fans were discussing his weight in recent TikTok videos. One commented: "Oh thank goodness he's eating again."

Someone else said: "Kav lost hella weight fr."

Love Island's Kavan addressed recent body shaming comments. Picture: TikTok

While Kavan is currently adjusting to post-villa life, he and Jasmine revealed that when they first returned to the UK, they immediately went to hospital because Kavan had an abscess on his stomach that needed removing.

He said: “We had a first date, so we got off the plane in the morning. Got straight in a taxi. We had to go straight to the doctors in central London. I had this abscess thing on my stomach.

"It was so funny. Can you imagine me and Jasmine? So I’m lying on the bed like this. The doctor is squeezing, Jazz is sitting there watching me. I’m like screaming."

Jasmine even added that they were "half asleep" and still wearing the clothes from the night before.

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