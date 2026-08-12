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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

12 August 2026, 17:08 | Updated: 12 August 2026, 17:19

Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'
Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'. Picture: ITV / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Kavan Murphy has addressed comments his oldest brother made on Tyrique Hyde's live stream.

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Love Island threw a spanner in the works early doors on series 13, when OG Islander Aidan Murphy's brother Kavan Murphy arrived as a bombshell.

The pair's bond became a huge part of the series, especially as Aidan made it clear several times that he wasn't a huge fan of Jasmine Müller, who Kavan was coupled up with.

While Jasmine managed to win over Aidan, it turned out she had another hurdle to over come outside of the villa, as Aidan and Kavan's older brother shared that he wasn't a fan of her online.

Speaking on Tyrique Hyde's live stream, he said that Jasmine was not his "cup of tea" and that she needed to stop "running her mouth" in arguments.

When they came into Capital HQ after the villa, we asked Kavan if he'd seen these comments and what the family dynamic is like now they're on the outside.

Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan came into Capital to play 'Who Said That?'
Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan came into Capital to play 'Who Said That?'. Picture: Global

He told us: "I've not seen what's been said. I've just heard through the grapevines and stuff. But yeah, since we've been out, it's been great. The families have all met. Everyone loves each other.

He insisted: "And yeah, I think it's been good."

On whether his brother should have commented on Jasmine's behaviour based on what he saw on TV, Kavan added: "Yeah. You got to think, when you're watching on screen, you have your opinions. Obviously, should he have said some things? Probably not.

"You can always have an opinion, but you don't always have to voice your opinion. But since coming out, it's, it's very happy families."

Jasmine agreed, saying: "Very much. And Priya's there."

Love Island's Kavan and Aidan Murphy on the show
Love Island's Kavan and Aidan Murphy on the show. Picture: ITV

Before this chat, we asked Aidan what he made of their brother's comments. He told us: "I have seen little snippets, as to what's happened, I'm not, I'm not gonna lie, I don't know the full story.

"And all I know is my family love Jasmine to pieces. Like, since I've been back, the amount of love, the phone calls, the FaceTimes, we are like one happy family.

"And yeah, I've seen a few clips. I don't know the full ins and outs of what's happened, but we are in a happy little bubble with each other. And the Christmas dinners are going to be amazing."

Read more about Love Island here:

Can Love Island UK's Jasmine and Kavan guess 'Who Said That?' | Capital interview

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