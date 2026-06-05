Love Island's Kavan Murphy: Age, job, brother, where he’s from and more

Kavan Murphy is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island bombshell Kavan Murphy? From his Instagram & TikTok account to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell who's brothers with Islander Aidan.

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We can't keep up with the twist and turns of Love Island 2026, as Kavan Murphy entered the villa not only as the latest bombshell, but also as Aidan Murphy’s younger brother - and yes, the Islanders’ jaws were on the floor.

Forget the usual villa drama, series 13 might just have become all about sibling rivalry. When asked about handling the competition in the villa, Kavan seemed unbothered, but said his brother is his “only real competition".

When it does come to making a move in the villa, Kavan will always be confident in his approach. He revealed: "If I like someone, I’ll go straight for it." Let’s just hope his brother doesn’t end up getting in his way!

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Kavan from how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Aidan and Kavan are brothers. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Kavan?

He is 21 years old, making him two years younger than his brother Aidan.

Where is Love Island's Kavan from?

Away from his jetsetter lifestyle, Kavan is from Kent, a county in southeastern England.

What is Kavan from Love Island's job?

Like fellow Islander Sam Workman, Kavan works as an electrician.

Kavan doesn't like when a girl wants to be centre of attention. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Kavan looking for on Love Island?

Although Kavan doesn't have a strict 'type on paper' per se, he did admit that he was attracted to brunettes.

For Kavan, personality is more important. He said: "I like someone who’s driven, confident, and looks after themselves, whether that’s through the gym or just taking care of themselves in general."

Is Love Island's Kavan on Instagram and TikTok?

His Instagram account is @kavanmurphee. Before making his bombshell entrance he had nearly 7,000 followers.

Kavan has over 17,000 TikTok followers on @kavanmurphy, where he documents his life.

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