Love Island's Kavan and Jasmine rushed to hospital straight after final

3 August 2026, 11:59

Love Island's Kavan Murphy and Jasmine Müller pictured in the villa and on NewlyParents podcast.
Love Island's Kavan and Jasmine rushed to hospital straight after final . Picture: ITV & YouTube

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Kavan Murphy and Jasmine Müller have revealed they had to go straight to the hospital after the final.

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In a surprising turn of events, Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy have revealed that their first date back in the outside world was actually at the doctors.

Jasmine and Kavan's connection was instant in the villa, but Jasmine's flirty chats with Lorenzo Alessi caused problems, leading to her and Kavan taking a break.

Despite Kavan bringing Charleen Murphy back from Casa Amor, it wasn't long before he ended things and decided to reconcile things with Jasmine.

Having finished in second place and back in the real world, the couple have revealed the unusual circumstances of their first date together.

Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy pictured during Movie Night.
Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan finished in second place. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the NewlyParents podcast, Jasmine and Kavan revealed they ended up in hospital on their return to the UK after Kavan had an abscess on his stomach that needed removing.

He said: “We had a first date, so we got off the plane in the morning. Got straight in a taxi. We had to go straight to the doctors in central London. I had this abscess thing on my stomach.

"It was so funny. Can you imagine me and Jasmine? So I’m lying on the bed like this. The doctor is squeezing, Jazz is sitting there watching me. I’m like screaming."

Jasmine added: "This was our first date guys. We come off the plane. That's exactly where we went to. The cab had our seven suitcases in it. We're like in this hospital like half asleep. Bless him, like still in our clothes from the night before."

Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy pictured with Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing.
Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan reflected on their first date. Picture: Instagram

Jasmine and Kavan also reflected on the opportunity to have proper alone time together for the first time in the outside world.

Kavan shared: “Unbelievable. No mics, no cameras, no one watching you. Honestly, it felt like freedom."

Jasmine even admitted her difficulty to fall asleep now, saying: "It's so hard to fall asleep, like last night like we were just lying in bed like so tired, but we were just talking to each other because you can talk about anything now."

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