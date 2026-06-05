Love Island fans divided as Aidan's brother Kavan arrives as a bombshell

Someone said is this Love Island or The Summer I Turned Pretty!

Love Island fans divided as Aidan's brother Kavan arrives as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2026 viewers are debating producers' "messy" decision to bringing in Aidan's brother Kavan as a bombshell.

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Love Island 2026 just turned up the heat, bringing in Aidan Murphy's brother Kavan Murphy as a bombshell to go on a date with Ellie Chadwick.

In case you've missed the drama, Aidan started to get close to bombshell Yasmin Hadlow after he had already kissed Ellie. Then, when it came down to it, Yasmin used her bombshell power to dump Ellie from the villa to crack on with Aidan.

Little did Yasmin know, she wasn't actually dumping Ellie for good, as she was given a "second chance" and sent out on a date with a new bombshell. And who was sat across from her? None other than Aidan's younger brother Kavan!

Ellie and Kavan hit things off instantly. "I'm going to kiss both brothers!" Ellie giggled during the date.

Kavan entered Love Island 2026 as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

A lot fans are living for this major family twist, but other's are less sure about their feelings towards the decision.

One viewer said: "Aidans brother Kavan has come in as a bombshell and is going on a date with Ellie????? Love Island really moving mad"

A second said: "Love Island you’re trying too hard babe! #loveisland"

And someone else who doesn't love Kavan as a bombshell said: "Wait, the rumours were true? Why would love island bring in Aidan brother #loveisland"

However, on the other said of the coin, some people are living for the mess. One fan wrote: "Never mind they did in fact copy and paste Aidan with his brother. Well played Love Island #loveisland"

Someone else posted: "Howling. Sending Ellie on a date with Aidan’s brother is diabolical. Love Island producers are bringing MESS this year and I love it #LoveIsland"

After her date with Love Island bombshell Kavan, Ellie caught up with brother Aidan. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: "Never mind they did in fact copy and paste Aidan with his brother. Well played Love Island #loveisland"

Not only are people living for the messiness, lots of people are posting that Ellie should drop Aidan for his better looking younger brother...

"Kavan looks way better than Aidan so lets get Ellie with him fr. #loveisland," one viewer said.

Another wrote: "Kavan is so fine guys i would actually die if my better looking sibling walked into the villa #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK"

I like Kavan so much more that Aidan. I’m really glad they brought him in #loveislanduk #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/b86kzIzgBb — Tee ❦love island era❦ (@Mingoobies) June 4, 2026

With Ellie and Kavan actually getting on, fans have joked that the reality dating show is turning into fictional shows with the brothers romance trope like Vampire Diaries, The Summer I Turned Pretty and My Life With The Walter Boys.

One viewer said: "love island uk dipping into tsitp/vampire diaries nachos with ellie, kavan, and aidan #loveislanduk"

Another penned: "I’m sorry did they bring in Aidan’s brother for Ellie’s date ???? Is this love island or the summer I turned pretty #loveislanduk"

What do you make of the two brothers not only being in the villa together but having their eye on the same girl?

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