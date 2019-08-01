Love Island’s Kady McDermott & TOWIE Star Myles Barnett Split After ‘Huge Row’

Kady and Myles have reportedly called it quits. Picture: instagram

Kady McDermott and Myles Barnett have reportedly split.

Love Island star Kady McDermott and The Only Way Is Essex's Myles Barnett have ended their relationship after one year together.

The reality stars, who both appeared on TOWIE last year, reportedly called it quits after a ‘huge row’ and Lady has now deleted all trace of Myles from her social media.

A source told a tabloid: “They had a huge row and split up - and then she packed up her things and moved out.

"She's furious at him and deleted all the photos of him off social media - but then again, they're always splitting up and rowing.

"Everyone thinks it'll all be back on by next week. They've got such a passionate relationship, it's on and off all the time."

The news will come as a shock to fans as Kady recently confessed she wanted Myles to propose to her ‘within two years’.

She told a tabloid: “I’ve said to him he has to propose within the next two years. I’d like to get married, but if anything I think he’s more forward with it all.

“Believe it or not, I actually get embarrassed quite easily like with the public. I said to him that If he proposed to me it would have to be in private, I would not want any people around.

“I just get too embarrassed. He’s sweet bless him, he’s like a different person."

Kady came fourth on the second series of Love Island in 2016 with her ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas. They dated for just over a year before calling it quits.

Myles dated his TOWIE co-star Courtney Green before getting together with Kady and he then introduced her to the reality TV show. However, the couple didn’t last very long and announced they were quitting in January to focus on their relationship.

