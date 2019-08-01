Love Island’s Kady McDermott & TOWIE Star Myles Barnett Split After ‘Huge Row’

1 August 2019, 15:29

Kady and Myles have reportedly called it quits.
Kady and Myles have reportedly called it quits. Picture: instagram

Kady McDermott and Myles Barnett have reportedly split.

Love Island star Kady McDermott and The Only Way Is Essex's Myles Barnett have ended their relationship after one year together.

The reality stars, who both appeared on TOWIE last year, reportedly called it quits after a ‘huge row’ and Lady has now deleted all trace of Myles from her social media.

Amber Turner To Make Explosive TOWIE Comeback With Chloe Sims As She & Dan Edgar Reunite

A source told a tabloid: “They had a huge row and split up - and then she packed up her things and moved out.

"She's furious at him and deleted all the photos of him off social media - but then again, they're always splitting up and rowing.

"Everyone thinks it'll all be back on by next week. They've got such a passionate relationship, it's on and off all the time."

The news will come as a shock to fans as Kady recently confessed she wanted Myles to propose to her ‘within two years’.

She told a tabloid: “I’ve said to him he has to propose within the next two years. I’d like to get married, but if anything I think he’s more forward with it all.

“Believe it or not, I actually get embarrassed quite easily like with the public. I said to him that If he proposed to me it would have to be in private, I would not want any people around.

View this post on Instagram

Happy hump day ☀️

A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott) on

“I just get too embarrassed. He’s sweet bless him, he’s like a different person."

Kady came fourth on the second series of Love Island in 2016 with her ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas. They dated for just over a year before calling it quits.

Myles dated his TOWIE co-star Courtney Green before getting together with Kady and he then introduced her to the reality TV show. However, the couple didn’t last very long and announced they were quitting in January to focus on their relationship.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest TOWIE News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island contestants head hunted and had agents

Only 6 Love Islanders Auditioned For Show As ITV Admits It Head Hunted Majority Of Cast
Curtis Pritchard is in talks for The Greatest Dancer

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard ‘In Talks’ For Role On The Greatest Dancer
Love Island's Lucie liked a comment about Tom Fury missing out on her

Love Island's Lucie Donlan Likes Comment About Tommy Fury "Missing Out" On Her
Moll-Mae and Belle have got beef.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Hits Back At Belle Hassan For Calling Her ‘Two-Faced’
Maura Higgins said she was simply shocked by Amber and Greg's Love Island win

Love Island's Maura Higgins Explains Why She Had A Sour Face When Amber Gill And Greg O’Shea Were Announced As Winners

Hot On Capital

Shawn and Camila are reportedly now dating.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Were Supposed To Keep Things Casual, But Now They’ve Reportedly ‘Fallen for Each Other’

Shawn Mendes

Selena Gomez has fallen out with the friend who gave her a kidney

Selena Gomez 'Feuding With Ex BFF' & Kidney Donor Over Her 'Unhealthy Choices'
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's co-stars thought they handled their split well

The Riverdale Cast’s WhatsApp Group Went Off After Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Responded To Split Rumours
Saffron is set to star on Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing Star & YouTuber Saffron Barker Train Tweet Controversy Explained
Billie Eilish opens up about her pop career and mental health

Billie Eilish 'Can't Break Down In Her Job' & Admits Touring Is Incredibly Rough On Her
Ariana Grande finally got to properly meet Jim Carrey

Ariana Grande Finally Meets Idol Jim Carrey And It's The Cutest Thing Ever As She Makes ‘Tiny’ Appearance On His TV Show Kidding

Ariana Grande

More Movies & TV News

Saffron has a huge following.

Strictly Come Dancing Confirm YouTube Star Saffron Barker For 2019 Series
Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things Season 4: Cast, Release Date, And What We Know So Far
Halle Bailey is playing Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Live Action Remake: Cast, Release Date And All The Details
Disney is planning several live-action remakes in the near future

A Complete List Of All Of The Upcoming Disney Live-Action Remakes
Amber Turner & Dan Edgar set to return to TOWIE to face Chloe Sims

Amber Turner To Make Explosive TOWIE Comeback With Chloe Sims As She & Dan Edgar Reunite