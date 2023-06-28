Love Island Viewers Reckon Kady McDermott Has A Boyfriend IRL

Kady McDermott has Love Island viewers thinking she has a boyfriend on the outside world. Picture: ITV2

Kady McDermott has Love Island fans convinced she’s dating someone in the outside world.

Kady McDermott arrived in the Love Island villa just a few days ago but viewers are already speculating about her dating life back home.

After she swerved Zachariah Noble’s attempt to kiss her on Monday night, she played it safe during Tuesday’s game of 'The Kissing Competition', where she held back on her kisses.

Her behaviour has led fans to speculate whether she’s dating someone back home, but let’s all remember she has only been in the villa since Friday and likely isn’t as comfortable with her new Islanders just yet.

“Kady deffo has a man outside. Idc the way she behaves makes it believable,” one viewer tweeted.

Kady McDermott is taking on Love Island again. Picture: ITV2

Kady McDermott 'held back' in the kissing challenge. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans think Kady McDermott has a boyfriend in the outside world. Picture: Getty

“I said it before I will say it again Kady deffo has a man outside the villa,” said another.

“Of course Kady has a boyfriend. Any SINGLE bombshell would have just taken that kiss with Zach two days in bc thats the whole point. She didn’t want to kiss two days in or anybody in the challenge bc of her man back home. It’s too soon to explain that to HIM,” tweeted someone else.

Kady joined Love Island series 10 seven years after first taking part on the show for series two in 2016.

Returning Islanders is becoming a thing on the dating series, after Adam Collard – originally on series four – entered last year’s Love Island, season eight, where he left with now-ex Paige Thorne.

Does Kady have a man at home? 😅 #LoveIsland — Pampered Pony (@beabea10) June 28, 2023

Kady have ah man on the outside for sure #LoveIsland — 🐢 (@ainaa_k) June 28, 2023

Of course Kady has a boyfriend. Any SINGLE bombshell would have just taken that kiss with Zach two days in bc thats the whole point.



She didn’t want to kiss two days in or anybody in the challenge bc of her man back home. It’s too soon to explain that to HIM #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rlKbFeOlif — ✿ well ✿ (@dojasbin) June 27, 2023

Kady McDermott met ex Scott Thomas the first time she went on Love Island. Picture: Getty

He recently suggested to MailOnline he only coupled up with Paige to stay on the show longer.

“The thing with Love Island is I’m the only one who is willing to admit it, I would completely choose the right person to stay on the show,” he said. “We all know the game. It was really hard for me the second time because I could see through everything, it is unbelievable how clear it is the second time.”

Adam and Paige went on to date for a few months however, splitting up in October after she was sent videos and photos of him with other girls on nights out.

